First sighting of Tesla Semi on European road raises questions about the release timeline for the region: 'This will be interesting'

Electric vehicles are continuing to make their mark. While the United States has felt the push toward electrification in mainstream transportation for some time, that desire is also well-established overseas.

Teslarati reported in August that the Tesla Semi was spotted for the first time on a European road, signaling that the innovative automaker is likely preparing for the release of its Class 8 all-electric trucks in the region.

Esther Rebers (@EstherRebers), a Tesla community member, was the one who revealed on X, formerly Twitter, that the vehicle was en route from Kamen, Germany, to the city of Hannover.

With an estimated range of 500 miles and the ability to reach 60 mph in 20 seconds, the Semi is poised to ensure transportation operations continue to run smoothly on roads far and wide without the nasty air pollution associated with diesel-powered trucks.

This sighting has come at an exciting time, as the IAA Transportation 2024 trade show — the leading platform for buses, logistics, commercial vehicles, and the transportation sector — was held in Hannover from Sept. 17-22. With Tesla slated as an exhibitor for the event this year, registrations have significantly increased, per Teslarati.

The outlet also noted that the company recently announced a career opportunity within business development, specifically focused on the semitrailer truck market in either Amsterdam or Berlin. This momentum points to the appeal that EVs can be expanded to different markets and vehicle types.

PepsiCo, for example, has already rolled out a fleet of Tesla Semis. This has benefited the company's fuel savings while reducing harmful air pollution. Other video footage shows it outperforming traditional diesel trucks in speed and power, making it an enticing alternative to a conventional gas-guzzler.

In 2023, the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y won Kelley Blue Book's 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, highlighting overall affordability. The Tesla Semis aren't the only EVs from the automaker that come with cost savings; the same is true with most types of electric vehicles.

As Tesla works to make its EVs even more affordable, efficient, and accessible, drivers of them can take pride in contributing to healthier, less-polluted communities.

"I would expect the semi to do better in Europe with their higher fuel prices and shorter distances," wrote one Teslarati reader.

"This will be interesting," commented another in anticipation.

