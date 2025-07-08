Grieving man files wrongful death lawsuit against Tesla after fatal crash kills family members: 'Defective and unreasonably dangerous'

A New Jersey man whose family died while driving home in a Tesla is suing the company, alleging defectiveness of its Autopilot and other features.

What's happening?

Max Dryerman filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Tesla after his mother, father, and sister died in a car crash last September. The three family members, wearing seatbelts, were in a car that went off the road, hitting a sign, guardrail, and bridge support, according to NJ.com. The two 54-year-olds and 17-year-old were on their way back from a concert.

Dryerman alleges in his suit that his family's 2024 Tesla Model S failed to effectively engage its advertised safety features, which include lane departure avoidance, automatic emergency braking, and forward collision warning.

The Bergen Record reported that Elon Musk's previous comments about the integrity of Autopilot were also included in the lawsuit, such as his claims that the self-driving technology was "probably better" than a human driver.

Dryerman's lawsuit claims that his family's Tesla Model S was "defective and unreasonably dangerous," which would make Tesla liable for the crash under the New Jersey Products Liability Act, according to the Bergen Record.

Why is Tesla's Autopilot feature concerning?

Tesla has been scrutinized over its Autopilot feature in the past. It was subjected to a probe by the Justice Department, reportedly starting in 2021, over its Autopilot claims after over a dozen crashes that appeared to occur while the feature was engaged, according to Reuters.

More recently, Tesla has been accused of sharing misleading data in its Autopilot Safety Report, which critics have said lacks transparency.

Deceptive marketing practices from popular companies like Tesla can erode public trust and are potentially detrimental to the overall perception of electric vehicles. This could hinder progress in the push toward wider EV adoption. Obstacles to the clean energy transition could jeopardize the reduction of heat-trapping air pollution and cuts to consumer costs.

What's being done about Tesla's Autopilot feature?

Tesla has not appeared to publicly respond to Dryerman's lawsuit. However, increased awareness of the risks associated with these features could inform consumers' choices when considering which EVs they'd like to buy. A growing menu of electric options has the potential to meet the diverse needs of drivers.

Tesla also has a warning on its website, indicating that drivers should keep their hands on the wheel when the Autopilot feature is engaged.

"Always be prepared to take immediate action. Failure to follow these instructions could cause damage, serious injury, or death," the website states.

