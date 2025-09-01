Video shows Tesla Robotaxi's concerning self-driving mishap: 'Not 100% reliable'

"It would be safer for everyone involved."

During a Tesla Robotaxi test in Austin, Texas, an autonomous electric vehicle was unable to make a left turn and became stuck in traffic.

To continue the test drive, a human supervisor inside the EV had to move from the passenger seat to the driver's seat to take over manually.

What's happening?

As Electrek reported, the Robotaxi incident occurred during an Ark Invest test drive. Ark Invest is an investment management firm and a major promoter of Tesla stock. A video of the incident showed how the person had to exit the EV in traffic and switch to the driver's seat to take over control.

This incident has raised questions about Tesla's decision to move Robotaxis' human supervisors to the passenger seat, rather than behind the wheel.

Electrek criticized the decision, saying: "It would be safer for everyone involved if the supervisor were sitting in the front seat with their hands on the wheel, but simply because Texas law allows Tesla to do it, they are moving it to the passenger seat with a finger on a kill switch because it looks better in videos."

Someone commented on the article, sharing their experience with fully self-driving vehicles: "Still pretty much useless as it's not 100% reliable."

Why are self-driving vehicle errors significant?

Disturbing errors like this in the Ark Invest test drive are problematic because they create safety risks for passengers, pedestrians, and other drivers on the road.

Tesla's Full Self-Driving features have been linked to numerous accidents, prompting safety concerns among both EV enthusiasts and critics. These reports emphasize the importance of ensuring that self-driving technologies are thoroughly road-ready, safe, and reliable before the general public widely adopts them.

EV automakers and technology companies developing self-driving technology must prioritize public safety to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of everyone on the roads.

What's being done to make autonomous vehicles safer?

Fortunately, researchers and tech innovators have been making considerable strides in predicting EV problems and improving self-driving technology. Tesla continues to release software updates that enhance its autonomous features and improve safety assist capabilities.

While this technology continues to advance and improve, it's still a smart idea to maintain a human component behind the wheel.

Fortunately, you can still drive a safe, clean-energy EV even without the use of self-driving technology. When you own an EV, you contribute to a greener, cleaner environment with less tailpipe pollution wafting through your community and easier air to breathe.

Whether you choose a Tesla with self-driving capabilities or another EV brand while maintaining control of your own driving, EV ownership remains one of the best ways to save money on driving costs while helping the planet.

