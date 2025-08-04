Elon Musk makes long-awaited announcement about next Tesla update: 'Step change improvement'

The company is saying that Tesla owners will soon see a major capability boost in their vehicles, possibly before the end of the year.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that progress is being made and that a big announcement is imminent, Not a Tesla App reported.

Musk said the update will be a "step change improvement."

He announced that Tesla will soon release a new Full Self-Driving update, and the biggest change is that the modifications being made to the Robotaxi FSD will be incorporated into software of consumer vehicles.

Facing a lot of public scrutiny over instances of malfunctions, the Tesla AI team has been making improvements to the Robotaxi FSD that include improved memory management and improved caching for better reaction times.

The modifications are not yet finalized, but are being evaluated in the Austin test market.

This is the next step –– merging Robotaxi FSD into FSD Supervised, a step that has to happen before the standard rollout process begins.

These improvements stand to make Tesla vehicle operation more accurate and safer, essential qualities for the Robotaxi FSD program to expand and, subsequently, roll that technology out to consumer vehicles.

Every bit of progress that can be made toward widespread adoption of electric vehicles is a positive step toward protecting the planet by reducing auto emissions, and this announcement is another step in the right direction.

EVs produce no exhaust pollution, so switching to an EV helps reduce the harmful air pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet. The fewer gas-powered vehicles on the road, the better it is for overall air quality.

Another benefit to EV ownership is cost savings on fuel, and one way for EV owners to save even more money is to install solar panels so vehicles can be charged with sustainable energy. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted solar panel installers, and you can save up to $10,000 on installations.

EV price reductions coupled with technological advancements, such as this latest development by Tesla, can help lead to more widespread adoption of EVs, in general –– a huge win for the planet.

The article states that once the new capabilities go through the validation process, it will be introduced to their Early Access Program members, and "once it is in their hands and we see good progress there, it'll begin rolling out to customers en masse."

