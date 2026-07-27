California owner says Tesla disabled recalled Powerwall+ amid heat, outage, and wildfire fears

For households that depend on battery backup, the timing could hardly be worse.

In Los Angeles County, a Tesla customer's recalled Powerwall+ was taken offline just as heat, wildfire conditions, and possible outages make backup power especially important.

For households that depend on battery backup, the timing could hardly be worse.

What happened?

According to a post on Reddit's r/TeslaSolar, Tesla shut down the original poster's recalled Powerwall+.

That left their household without the battery support it counted on during a particularly high-risk part of the year.

"My PW+ has been recalled and they couldn't select a better time to disable my PW during the summer heat and possible grid outages and wildfire," the user wrote.

They also said Tesla "can't schedule the on-site appointment until parts are in the warehouse, [for an] estimated 3-4 weeks."

Tesla reportedly told the homeowner that a battery upgrade or replacement would not require a permit, though the poster wasn't confident that was correct.

The user was also worried about how any replacement could affect California net metering.

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Because the Powerwall+ includes a built-in inverter, the poster said they asked whether a Powerwall 3 design could change their NEM 2 status or export limit. Tesla's response, according to the post, was that "nothing changes on their end."

For homeowners researching backup options more broadly, it may be worth exploring EnergySage's free tools to compare home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

EnergySage has teamed up with the electrification brand Qmerit to guarantee you get the best price on home battery storage solutions.

Pila, whose plug-and-play batteries are priced at a fraction of what a whole-home backup system would cost, is another great option for households seeking energy storage on a budget.

Why does it matter?

A disabled home battery can be far more than a simple inconvenience.

It can reduce resilience during blackouts, heat waves, and wildfire-related shutoffs — exactly the moments for which people invest in battery storage in the first place, as the original poster explained.

In California, older NEM 2 arrangements are generally more favorable to solar customers than NEM 3, so even the possibility of a change can create anxiety about future energy savings and payback.

Adding battery storage is one of the best ways to protect a home during outages.

When battery systems are unavailable for weeks, households may be pushed back onto the grid at precisely the time reliability concerns — and energy prices — are rising.

What can I do?

If you already have a home battery and receive a recall or shutdown notice, experts generally recommend documenting your system status, saving all service communications, and asking for written confirmation of the expected repair timeline and any temporary operating restrictions.

It may also be wise to ask both your installer and utility whether replacement equipment could affect permitting, interconnection, export settings, or your rate structure.

For California solar customers, that includes getting clarity on whether any hardware changes could affect NEM enrollment or compensation terms.

If you are still shopping, compare whether you need whole-home backup or just support for critical loads such as refrigeration, medical devices, lights, and internet.

That can help determine whether a large fixed battery system or a smaller portable option makes more financial sense.

Users on r/TeslaSolar told the original poster to take the upgraded battery and worry about permitting later.

"They will likely replace it with a new Powerwall 3," one predicted.

"Just shut up and enjoy the upgraded battery. Hush about the permit and [no one] will ever know," another remarked.

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