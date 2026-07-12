Tesla recalled one Powerwall, drained both batteries for months, then said it would replace both

If a system is taken offline for months, benefits can vanish when they are needed most.

A Tesla owner said a Powerwall recall left them without backup energy for months — and confused about whether a second, unrecalled battery would sit empty the whole time.

The episode shows how much homeowners rely on battery storage not just for emergency backup but also for day-to-day energy savings and peace of mind.

What happened?

According to a post on Reddit, Tesla left both of the home's batteries discharged while the recalled unit awaited replacement.

"My Powerwall 2 was subject to the recall due to potential cell failure," the owner wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Because their Powerwall+ was not part of the recall, the homeowner questioned whether leaving it drained for that long could cause harm. The Powerwall+ was "just sitting empty for about three months until they were able to schedule the replacement."

Later, the owner said Tesla support clarified that both batteries would be replaced, not only the recalled one.

Why does it matter?

The biggest issue was the loss of use. A battery is often installed to keep critical appliances running during outages, store excess solar power, and reduce electricity bills by using stored energy when utility rates are highest. If a system is taken offline for months, those benefits can vanish when they are needed most.

Adding battery storage is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save on energy costs, and move closer to going off-grid. In areas with time-of-use pricing, using stored solar power during expensive evening hours can lower monthly bills and, over time, add up to meaningful savings.

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What's being done?

In this case, the immediate fix was a broader replacement than the customer had expected. Clear communication can help owners understand whether a recall affects just one component or the system connected to it.

The owner's update captured the relief: "Even though Tesla said only the Powerwall 2 will be replaced, I contacted support and they said both Powerwalls will be replaced, so I'm glad to hear that!"

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