Homeowner shares how Tesla home tech is helping his family prepare for frigid temperatures: 'Bring on the winter'

Tesla's Powerwall 3 is getting attention online after one homeowner shared how the home battery system is helping their family feel prepared for freezing winter temperatures — and potential power outages.

In a post on r/solar, a Seattle-area homeowner detailed their experience installing two Tesla Powerwall 3 batteries and testing the system while intentionally disconnected from the grid.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Despite initial setbacks like "jankiness" with the Tesla app and slow charging, their newly installed Powerwall — paired with the homeowner's existing Enphase solar system — didn't cause flickering lights or interruptions.

"Yay! Bring on the winter," the original poster wrote.





As a home battery storage system, Tesla's Powerwall stores excess electricity generated by solar panels, allowing you to use that energy when the sun isn't shining or when the grid goes down. Features like energy monitoring and Storm Watch mode help ensure your home is ready when severe weather hits by prioritizing battery charging ahead of outages.

When an outage occurs, such as during extreme weather events, the Powerwall's Storm Watch mode automatically charges it to maximum capacity. That kind of reliability is increasingly appealing as utility rates rise and power grids face mounting strain.

If you're interested in protecting your home's energy security through a combination of solar panels and a battery backup, check out TCD's Solar Explorer to get started

According to Vox, residential electricity rates have increased over 30% on average since 2020 due to factors like rising electricity demand and inflation. As U.S. electricity prices continue to spike, clean energy sources like solar help homeowners become less reliant on non-renewable, traditional energy sources like coal and gas.

Choosing solar energy, when paired with battery storage like the Powerwall 3, can help protect against rising energy prices and grid instability. Forbes reported that as the U.S. electricity demand surges, the country's aging power grid, coupled with a mismatch in electricity supply and demand, is under a lot of strain.

"In addition to the redundancy, you also get 21KW of continuous output instead of 10.5. Good if you have an electrified house/EV," commented one user.

"Damn! I'm just saving up for my second Enphase 10C," another wrote.

