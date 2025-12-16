Homeowner shares personal data on new solar panels' production after first winter day: 'That is pricey power'

With energy prices surging nationwide, more homeowners are looking to save big with solar energy. A Reddit user showed the immediate impact of making the switch.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The pictures, posted to r/solar, show the home setup and the results of the first day of winter sunshine. "It's exceeding all my expectations," the original poster said. The OP explained they'd just received their PTO (permission to operate), the final stage of the process to connect the setup to the grid.

Several interested readers responded to the post with questions. One user asked about the rate the OP was paying before. "PG&E's current winter rate is 37.5¢ peak and the buyback peak is 9.5¢," replied the OP. The commenter responded, "Dang that is pricey power!"

California is second only to Hawaii for the highest residential electricity rates, per Choose Energy. Solar panels can save homeowners thousands over their lifetime in any state where they're installed. They can help reduce utility bills, protect you from rising energy prices, and make your home more resilient during extreme weather events, especially when paired with battery storage.





Other responses to the Reddit post praised the homeowner for doing their homework. "I like absolutely everything about your solar. Your due diligence shows!" said one Redditor.

Another user shared they were waiting on their own PTO, saying, "Congrats! I'm waiting for final inspection to pass and PTO."

