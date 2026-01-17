Tesla moves to correct dangerous flaws in popular models: 'Cushion and protect'

Tesla appears to be taking the first step in bolstering safety in a number of its vehicles.

As Bloomberg reported, Tesla is pushing its assortment of new post-crash safety features for some of its popular models. The electric vehicle automaker developed a new webpage to detail the long-awaited improvements.

Some of the features include automatic hazard lights, automatic door unlocking, and a system that will contact emergency services after severe impacts.

In an effort to better prevent post-accident fires ignited by damaged lithium batteries, Tesla has also designed a battery protection structure that will "cushion and protect the battery" in the event of a collision. The vehicle will also disconnect the battery directly after impact.

Battery fires are a rare occurrence. Data shows EV fires are less common than fires involving gas-powered vehicles. Still, the safety improvements follow immense scrutiny from critics over the company's difficult-to-open doors after crashes.

In December, Tesla became the subject of a new investigation from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regarding the company's previous door handle design.

With concerns about Tesla's vehicle designs and backlash surrounding CEO Elon Musk's involvement in politics, the company also saw a dramatic decline in car sales across many key European automotive markets in 2025.

Despite Tesla's sales struggles, more drivers are continuing to turn to EVs thanks to the rise in electric offerings from automakers and the benefits they offer, including lower energy and maintenance costs compared to gas-guzzlers. With more robust long-range capabilities and enhanced battery life, EVs are now giving drivers more bang for their buck.

To help stretch your money even further, charging your EV at home can often be significantly cheaper than using public chargers, offering hundreds of dollars in potential savings every year.

Qmerit is helping homeowners who are interested in installing Level 2 EV chargers by providing free, instant installation estimates.

Pairing your home charger with solar power can offer more savings. You can check out TCD's Solar Explorer to save up to $10,000 on solar installations by curating competitive bids.

TCD's partners can make it simple to receive quotes and help decide which solar panel system is best for you and your home.

One Solar Explorer partner, EnergySage, provides a wide selection of tools that can help you make the most of available incentives, find competitive bids, and even connect with local installers.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.