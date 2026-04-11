Tesla driver reveals 52k miles of EV driving cost him $2,300; Gas cost for 52k miles? Much more

"Charging at home with an electric vehicle is the key."

One of the primary reasons to switch from a gas-guzzling car to an electric alternative is to save money on fuel.

A YouTube creator proved this point by crunching the numbers on how much he saved on fuel costs after 52,000 miles of driving a Tesla Model Y.

Tesla owner Gjeebs (@Gjeebs) dived into the Tesla app's settings to check his charging history.

"After driving my Tesla Model Y 50,000 miles, I added up the charging costs from my charging history to give you an idea of what to expect," they added in the caption.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

According to the app, after driving across several states, the Tesla used just under 7,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity. Based on the average cost per kilowatt-hour, a quick calculation showed that the total spent for charging came to $2,385.34.

The creator explained that while several factors can affect EV charging costs, one of the most reliable ways to save money is by utilizing at-home chargers.

"Charging at home with an electric vehicle is the key," they said.

If you're curious about how much an at-home charger can save you, consider connecting with Qmerit to get free installation estimates on Level 2 chargers.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

At-home charging is generally cheaper than public stations because of lower electricity rates, and, as this driver noted, some utilities offer even deeper discounts specifically for EV charging.

"Through your energy provider, you can actually get special rates specifically for your EV," the creator explained. "You're able to continue to reduce the costs."

For this driver, if they charge their EV after 11 p.m., the price per kilowatt-hour is cut almost in half. So, as Gjeebs explained, if they had avoided the public charging stations for at-home charging, they could've saved an additional $1,412 on the cost of powering their EV.

EV owners already save a ton on fuel and maintenance costs compared to combustion car drivers, but they can save even more by taking advantage of at-home electricity rates and special utility offers.

If you install a Level 2 charger at home through Qmerit, you can take full advantage of those savings while enjoying quicker charging speeds. Qmerit's free tools can help you connect with vetted contractors and resources to make your installation process simple.

To fully maximize your savings, you should consider pairing an at-home charger with a home solar panel system. By utilizing the energy generated by your solar panels, you can power your car for much less.

Luckily, EnergySage can help you discover the best solar panels for your home and budget through a concierge-level service. By taking advantage of these services, the average homeowner can save up to $10,000 on installation costs by comparing competitive bids from vetted experts.

Gjeebs isn't the only one benefiting from the savings earned from EV driving. In the comments, others were quick to add their stories.

"I bought a Model 3 about 40 days ago and I love it," one wrote. "I've spent $12.00 to charge it for a month."

Another Tesla owner calculated that they only paid $825 for about 22,000 miles of driving.

"[I had] savings of about $1500 over gas," they added.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.