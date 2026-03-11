EV driver shares honest 24-hour experience trying to snag a free at-home charger: 'I had the very same ... experience'

"Being able to charge at home is what owning an EV is what it's all about."

One new electric vehicle driver in Portland, Oregon, was excited to share their experience with the installation of a Qmerit charger in their garage at home.

The scoop

The original poster shared their experience in the r/BoltEV subreddit.

"Picked up the Bolt yesterday from Boise," they said. "The dealership filled out the home charger install paperwork, and I immediately got an email from Chevrolet for the home install. Filled out the form and within an hour I had a company assigned by Qmerit to do the install."

According to the original poster, the process was incredibly smooth and quick.

"Within the next hour got a quote from the company that they would consider the install standard with no out-of-pocket costs," they said. "Accepted the quote, and they called and scheduled me for next Thursday. … All this within 24 hours, very smooth."

How it's helping

One of the main reasons to get an electric vehicle is to save money on fuel. Charging up is more affordable than fueling up, and in most cases, the cheapest way to charge is at home.

What everyone's saying

Commenters agreed that Qmerit was an excellent provider for this type of installation.

"I had the very same great experience," one commenter said. "The appointment was set up within 24 hours of submitting the application with pictures. … They came out on time and did a professional job. It didn't cost me a dime."

They also said that the upgrade was worth the effort: "Being able to charge at home is what owning an EV is what it's all about."

