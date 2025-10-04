Driver shares honest reactions after trading in gas car for first EV: 'Definitely a learning curve'

One car owner traded in their Mazda CX-5 for their first EV, a Tesla Model Y, and was immediately thrilled with their decision.

A redditor in the r/TeslaModelY subreddit shared their excitement after trading in a 2022 Mazda CX-5 for their first Tesla. "I was sold from the first minute of the test drive last weekend," they said. "Absolutely love it so far!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It's insanely quick. Definitely a learning curve with one-pedal driving and all the screen menus," they said. They added that switching to a white car from their black Mazda was a smart choice in the Las Vegas heat.

This new owner can save on maintenance such as oil changes, fluctuating gas prices, and 40% lower maintenance costs, making it cheaper in lifetime expenses, and saving around $1,500 per year just by choosing an EV for their next car. Crucially, it also protects the environment, as EVs produce no exhaust, meaning each driver potentially eliminates about 4.6 metric tons of dirty, planet-heating emissions per year compared to an ICE vehicle, according to the EPA, helping keep you and the planet cool.

Consumers can reduce both their transportation expenses and environmental footprint when they switch to an EV like this new owner. Installing solar panels can dramatically increase the cost savings associated with EV ownership, since charging with home solar is far cheaper than relying on public stations or a dirty energy grid.

Fellow Model Y owners in the comments were thrilled to welcome a new member to the club:

"I rarely like white cars, but these white MYs are so nice," one commented.

"Welcome to the club!" another said.

One person knew the feeling all too well: "I sold my Mazda CX-5 2015 for my MY Tesla too. I haven't looked back."

