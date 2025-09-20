Driver shares honest opinion day after buying first EV: 'Delivery day was yesterday'

One Redditor is waving goodbye to running low on gas.

Getting a new ride is an exciting time for anyone, but this Redditor was especially thrilled to get the keys to their first electric car. They shared their enthusiasm in a post on the r/TeslaLounge subreddit.

"I'm looking forward to never visiting a gas station again," they wrote.

After driving a Cadillac Escalade, the OP decided to switch to a Tesla Model Y.

"Delivery day was yesterday and [I] absolutely love it," they remarked.

Switching to an EV from an internal combustion engine car has never been easier. As EVs soar in popularity, public charging stations are popping up in more places, and cars are gradually becoming more affordable.

According to the International Energy Agency, EVs often cost less over their lifetime than ICE cars because the fuel and maintenance expenses are much lower. Though purchasing an electric car can still be pricey, there are options to buy secondhand or lease, which makes them more accessible.

Starting to drive an EV may help reduce your costs, but it is also a step toward a cleaner future, with less air and noise pollution. If you are in the market for a new car, switching to an EV is an easy way to choose a significantly greener option.

"Welcome to the club!" one Reddit user commented to the new Tesla owner. "I got mine 3 weeks ago! [I've] been enjoying it so far!"

"Went blue as well, love the color," someone else added. "I think that silver/blue contrast looks great."

