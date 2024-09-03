Car reviewer shares exciting features of 'Tesla's coolest car': 'You're not ready for this'

TikTok car reviewer Forrest Jones (@forrestsautoreviews) posted his take on Tesla's Model X Plaid. Spoiler alert: He loved it.

"I think this is Tesla's coolest car," he enthuses in his introduction before launching into the specifics.

"Aside from the fact that it's the most powerful SUV you can buy in America, making 1,020 horsepower, who doesn't love doors that can do this?" he says, demonstrating the button that lifts one of the rear passenger doors directly overhead.

He goes on to list several other features, including heated and ventilated seats, "the biggest windshield I've ever seen and the biggest speaker I've ever seen," displays for both drivers and passengers, a heated steering wheel with touch controls, two wireless charging pads, and more. He also points out that, without an engine, there's significantly more storage space in an EV than in a gas-powered vehicle.

Finally, he announces, "You're not ready for this." He then commands the car, "Open my booty," showing how the trunk pops open at the cheeky voice prompt.

Commenters were extremely impressed. "I want it," one said.

Others who already own the Model X confirmed that the hype was all deserved. "Love mine," one person wrote. "Best car we've ever had."

"Worth every penny," another echoed.

And while it does cost many pennies — the price of this particular vehicle, given its accelerated charging speeds, is $102,000 — the savings of switching to electric cars are generally significant compared to owning gas-powered vehicles, estimated at about $1,500 per year in fuel and maintenance. At least enough to chip away with some annual dents in that price, though Tesla does sell the also-impressive Model 3 long-range edition for a starting price under $43,000 (which, on that note, it somewhat brazenly lists as $29,990 "after federal tax credit and estimated gas savings").

Aside from the obvious savings of not needing to buy gas, electric vehicles generally require less maintenance and have lower upkeep costs. And given the significant tax rebates available, both for buying a car and installing a home charger, EV owners generally gain more than their money's worth.

And for any skeptic wondering about performance, Forrest shares that the Model X can do 326 miles on a full charge. For context, this amounts to a fuel economy more than four times as impressive as a comparable gas-powered SUV, per FuelEconomy.gov.

This superiority in energy use doesn't sacrifice performance, either. Forrest explains that the car can accelerate from 0 to 60 in 2.5 seconds with six people in the car. Similarly, for any lingering doubters, Tesla's Cybertruck recently beat out a Ford F-150 in a head-to-head towing contest — proving that a battery can do even more than an engine.

