Tesla stuns fans with incredible three-year incentive bundle for its cars: 'Can't beat that'

Tesla has announced a three-year bundle that could definitely pique the interest of prospective buyers, but as of this writing, it's only available for two models.

According to CleanTechnica, the bundle includes Full Self Driving (FSD), premium connectivity, and free supercharging for $5,000, but it only applies to the Model S and the Model X.

The breakdown of the bundle and monthly payments, as one X (formerly Twitter) user posted is as follows: FSD costs $99 a month, so $3,564 over three years. Premium Connectivity costs about $10 a month, so roughly $360 over three years. And the leftover cost would cover the "free" supercharging, which works out to roughly $30 a month.

That's one heck of a deal, considering FSD when purchased alone costs $8,000.

As mentioned above, the new deal applies only to the Model S and Model X, not the more popular Model Y and Model 3, which are the more affordable Tesla options. This has led some to speculate that the bundle may be an attempt to boost sales of the more expensive S and X.

According to a press release for Tesla's Q2 report, the company delivered 422,405 Model 3s or Model Ys, and only 21,551 other models, a number of which were Cybertrucks, which indicates the company isn't selling a whole lot of Model S and Model X vehicles.

The bundle could incentivize consumers looking for higher-end vehicles to make their next car an EV, which will help to reduce the carbon pollution created by gas-powered vehicles that contributes to the overheating of the planet.

One person reacted to the news, commenting, "Just the free supercharging alone is worth it. I drive a lot and average $450 in charging per month. Just the first year pays for itself already. The 2nd and 3rd year will be completely free. Can't beat that."

Another commenter wrote, "If you were retiring and planned to travel, this would be awesome."

