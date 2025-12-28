Tesla driver shares harrowing account of head-on collision: 'Every single one of my airbags deployed'

A drive turned into a near-fatal nightmare for one driver and her 3-year-old son after a head-on collision left their Tesla mangled and totaled. Sharing photos and her story on Reddit, the woman described how the crash changed her perspective on the electric vehicle she once felt indifferent about.

"Every single one of my airbags deployed," she detailed in the post.

Despite the severity of the crash, her toddler escaped with only a small scratch on his chin from the car seat's chest belt. The driver herself suffered a broken arm along with some burns and bruises from the airbags — far from the worst-case scenario many would expect from a head-on collision.

She said she initially got a Tesla because her husband was a fan of them. "After this, I am so thankful I have one," she added.

She also credited Tesla's automatic 911 dialing system, which detected the crash and immediately called emergency services. As a result, first responders arrived quickly. She also managed to retrieve the external hard drive connected to Tesla's Sentry Mode, securing video footage that she later gave to police and her lawyer.

Teslas and other modern EVs are engineered with large front crumple zones and rigid battery structures that help absorb and distribute crash forces more effectively than many traditional gas vehicles. That added structural protection, paired with advanced airbag systems and automatic emergency response, can make a life-saving difference in high-impact collisions.

Beyond safety, the driver's story also reignites discussion around the broader benefits of getting an EV. EV owners typically spend far less on fuel and routine maintenance, saving thousands of dollars over the life of a vehicle. On a larger scale, EVs eliminate tailpipe pollution, reducing air pollution linked to respiratory illnesses and changing weather patterns.

All in all, it's important to choose the car that will keep you safe.

