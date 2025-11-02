New car owner gives review after 1 month with first-ever electric vehicle: 'Took a drive through the ... countryside'

One new EV owner is taking their ride — and their excitement — to new heights.

A Reddit user recently posted a glowing one-month review of their 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Cyber Gray, sharing a scenic shot of the car parked along Colorado's Peak to Peak Highway. The caption read: "Took a drive through the Colorado countryside and Peak to Peak Highway! Love the car on mountain roads so far."

Photo Credit: Reddit

After putting 1,500 miles on the odometer in under a month, the new owner is clearly thrilled — and they're not alone. The post earned nearly 200 upvotes and dozens of comments from fellow EV enthusiasts admiring both the car and the photo's cinematic shine. "Cool picture — is it a filter or something that makes it look extra shiny?" one asked. The driver replied that they'd "edited a lot including HDR and contrast/shadows," and even applied a ceramic coat themselves for the glossy finish.

Another commenter welcomed them to the EV community: "Love every excuse I can find to get in it and drive, knowing I'm not spewing exhaust emissions anymore."

Beyond the photo-worthy design, EV drivers enjoy lower fuel and maintenance costs, zero tailpipe emissions, and the quiet, instant acceleration that makes electric driving so fun. Studies show EV owners save hundreds of dollars per year compared to gas car drivers — while helping cut the air pollution that contributes to climate change and respiratory illness.

If you're ready to make the switch, check out how to make your next car an EV.

Simple upgrades like switching to an EV, adding solar, or installing a heat pump all bring us closer to a cleaner, cooler future — one road trip at a time.

