Car reviewer shares honest thoughts on whether high-performance Tesla model lived up to expectations: 'They're just over-hated'

It seems that no car company has created quite as many diehard supporters and naysayers as Tesla.

The people may be divided — but what do the pros think?

@tomiauto 1 week down and I have some thoughts on the Tesla Model 3 Performance ♬ original sound - TOMI

Tomi (@tomiauto), a car reviewer on TikTok, just tried out Tesla's Model 3 Performance. After driving it for one week, he shared his thoughts.

He began his review by saying that he was giving the car back to Tesla because he disliked it that much.









"The car is whack. I hated it. I did not enjoy it — a single second of it … is what you would want me to say!" he joked before dropping the bit. "But no, I actually had a pretty good time in this car."

He cited its comfort level, the convenience of preconditioning to a desired temperature, and the ease of just hopping into the electric vehicle and it being ready to go.

Tomi, who primarily reviews luxury and performance cars, was also impressed by the speed and handling of the Tesla.

"I didn't think Tesla could do performance car setups, but they nailed the suspension setup on this car," he said.

His main qualm was with the EV's regenerative braking, because, as he explained, he likes to coast without slowing down, whereas a Tesla's default settings require a more constant presence of the foot on the pedal.

Regenerative braking does not gain more energy from braking than coasting, but it allows drivers to get juice into their battery when slowing down to recapture unused energy, enabling them to drive longer without needing to charge. The system is not available on all Tesla models, but Tomi is correct that those that have it no longer have a way to disable the feature. Many other EVs do allow drivers to toggle the regenerative braking settings.

Overall, Tomi concluded that the model made a lot of sense to own as a car that gets driven daily.

Ultimately, with Teslas becoming more affordable and other brands introducing exciting options to the market, more people are making an EV their everyday car. That means more drivers are benefiting from huge fuel savings, quieter rides, and fewer trips to the mechanic, all while helping curb the planet-warming pollution released by traditional gas-powered engines.

The comments section of Tomi's video agreed that Teslas were an exciting option.

"They're just over-hated. As a daily [it] makes complete sense," one commenter wrote. "Cheap to run, easy to drive, and has tons of space."

"Really enjoy mine," another added. "I love the convenience."

"The new ones look really good," a third said.

