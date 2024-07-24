GM to pay multimillion-dollar settlement after selling cars that surpass pollution standards: 'Achieved accountability'

The penalty and the retirement of 50 million tons of carbon dioxide pollution credits highlight the costs of noncompliance.

General Motors' emissions scandal has reached a conclusion after the automaker will have to pay hefty fines for causing pollution levels beyond legal limits.

What's happening?

According to The New York Times, the Biden administration has reached a settlement with General Motors after an investigation found that the automaker sold nearly 6 million cars releasing more carbon dioxide than claimed. GM will pay over $145.8 million in penalties for selling vehicles between 2012 and 2018 that did not adhere to Obama-era auto tailpipe emissions standards.

Why is corporate accountability important?

It's frustrating when companies aren't honest about their environmental impact. Major plastic producers, for instance, allegedly have known for decades that recycling isn't a long-term solution but blamed consumers for low recycling rates while continuing to profit from single-use plastics.

Similarly, the Carlyle Group, despite claiming climate leadership, reportedly doubled its heat-trapping pollution over a decade, highlighting the need for corporate transparency and accountability.

This settlement underscores the critical importance of corporate accountability in reducing environmental pollution. GM's failure to comply with emissions standards caused more planet-warming carbon dioxide to be released into the atmosphere than believed, contributing to the rise of global temperatures and potentially impacting public health.

The penalty and the retirement of 50 million tons of carbon dioxide pollution credits — valued at up to $4.6 billion — highlight the financial and environmental costs of noncompliance. According to the Times, the credits "make it easier for automakers to meet the standards."

What's being done about corporate accountability?

The settlement with GM is a step toward greater accountability and stricter enforcement of emissions standards. The EPA's investigation and the resulting penalties serve as a deterrent to other automakers, emphasizing the importance of adhering to environmental regulations.

"EPA's vehicle standards depend on strong oversight in order to deliver public health benefits in the real world," EPA administrator Michael S. Regan said, per the Times. "Our investigation has achieved accountability and upholds an important program that's reducing air pollution and protecting communities across the country."

Additionally, the Biden administration has tightened federal tailpipe pollution standards, aiming to transition the nation to hybrid and all-electric vehicles, according to the Times. These new rules are designed to reduce climate-warming pollution significantly and ensure that most new passenger cars and light trucks sold in the U.S. are all-electric or hybrids by 2032.

The loss of GM's carbon credits may push the company to accelerate its production of low-polluting and all-electric vehicles, aligning with the administration's climate goals.

