Tesla owners are outraged over alleged safety issues with vehicles' autopilot feature: 'Horrible'

Tesla's Autopilot feature was one of its draws, but an owner who found several issues reached out to the r/RealTesla subreddit to see if anyone else was experiencing problems.

What's happening?

The owner is experiencing phantom stopping at signs, bridges, and tractor-trailers. The vehicle is also veering into other lanes and going too fast up hills.

They also said the whole driving experience is degrading.

One user in the comments said, "I don't even use Autopilot anymore. It's horrible."

According to the OP, "Old bad behaviors seem to be coming back."

The issues with Autopilot add to an already rough year for the electric vehicle company.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's work with the U.S. government's Department of Government Efficiency has caused tons of backlash. So much so that a group of employees moved to oust him in May.

According to CNBC, Tesla's profits dropped 71% in the first quarter of 2025.

Why are electric vehicles important?

Switching to an EV can have a real impact on the environment. For example, a University of California, Berkeley professor placed 57 sensors in the San Francisco Bay Area to track polluting gases between 2018 and 2022. The study found that polluting gases were reduced by 1.8% annually as EV uptake grew.

EVs also benefit people who don't drive them, as they are reducing the amount of asthma-causing gases in the air.

Not only do EVs have environmental benefits, but they can also save you about $1,500 per year on gas and maintenance if you make the switch from an internal combustion engine vehicle.

What's being done about Tesla's Autopilot feature?

Autopilot has had plenty of troubles, so much so that there is a Wikipedia page tracking crashes involving the feature.

In 2024, investigators found the technology had been involved in 13 fatal car crashes, per The Guardian. According to The Verge, Autopilot "has been at the center of several lawsuits, some of which Tesla has settled and others of which have been dismissed."

The Verge also noted that Tesla's website says drivers still bear responsibility for their car's operation under Autopilot. "[Our driver assistance programs] require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous," the website reads.

While Tesla may not be the draw for people wanting to switch to an EV as it once was, the market is saturated with other options.

Nissan, Toyota, Ford, GM, and Volkswagen all make EVs that you can choose from.

