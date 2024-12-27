Tesla owner shares candid experience after car surpasses 300,000 miles: 'First edition ... everything original'

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the Tesla driver's post.

Electric vehicles are often praised for their cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly features, but one Tesla owner's story highlights another key advantage: longevity.

They shared their excitement on Facebook after their Tesla passed the 300,000-mile mark — all on its original battery, the driver said.

"These cars were built to last," they wrote in their post, celebrating the milestone with a snapshot of their vehicle's odometer. The post has since blown up in the Tesla High Mileage Club Facebook group, with fellow EV enthusiasts applauding the achievement.

The owner also noted that the battery reported its degradation level — generally speaking, the extent to which its charging capacity has dropped off since it was new — is 15%. In other words, it's able to provide 85% as much range as when it was purchased, even after 316,000 miles.









Concerns about battery lifespan remain a common hurdle for many prospective EV buyers. This Tesla's impressive mileage demonstrates that EVs can far exceed expectations when it comes to durability, saving customers money on repairs.

Adjacent to that is the fact that EVs do not require oil changes. If this driver had gotten an oil change every 3,000 miles, that would have meant about 105 oil changes worth $35 to $100 apiece, adding up to savings of at least $3,600 on oil changes alone.

Not only do high-mileage EVs offer significant savings on maintenance compared to traditional gas-powered vehicles, but they also have environmental advantages. With EV batteries that can last for hundreds of thousands of miles, Tesla helps alleviate concerns about battery waste.

These environmental benefits, combined with savings on battery maintenance and Tesla improvements such as the new Supercharger feature to charge better in cold weather, are encouraging more drivers to switch to electric vehicles.

Additionally, Tesla's broader mission of making EVs a long-term, sustainable solution for transportation is looking more and more like a reality. Recent developments, such as Tesla lowering the price of the Model S and continuing to expand its Supercharger network, further enhance the accessibility and practicality of EV ownership.

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the Tesla driver's post, with many expressing their admiration for the car's resilience.

"This gave me faith. Thank you!" one commenter wrote.

Another commenter shared their story: "Great to hear, congrats! Similar to report here, first edition 2018 Model 3 LR AWD, 433k kms or 270k miles, everything original, just upgraded to FSD 3.0 computer and loving it."

