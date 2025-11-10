Passenger captures up-close look at Tesla's all-electric 'Giga Train' with mind-blowing capacity: 'It's nice to see that old diesel train was replaced'

Tesla launched the world's first all-electric 'Giga Train' in Germany last year, exciting the public and drawing attention to battery-powered trains.

Now, footage from a real ride on this electric train is available, as a YouTube video shared by Tobias Lindh (@TobiasLindh) shows the start-to-finish experience of riding the Giga Berlin train.

"Today the new battery-electric train started its operation for Tesla …" the user says.

The video shows a smooth and spacious ride, lasting approximately 18 minutes.

"The train is a lot smoother than the old train," they add, including shots out the window of the Giga Berlin factory in action.

Tesla continues to expand the world of electric transportation with advancements like their all-electric semi-truck and now the electric train.

Typical locomotives run on diesel fuel, which can create Diesel Particle Matter (DPM). A report by OSHA explains that DPM exposure can cause "an increase [in] the risk of cardiovascular, cardiopulmonary and respiratory disease and lung cancer."

With the electric trains, the need for diesel fuel is omitted. Some railways, such as Tacoma Rail in Washington, have already begun switching to electric locomotives, with a leading reason being the annual savings on fuel costs.

While the major purpose of the Giga Train is to provide transportation to Giga Berlin workers, riding on it is free to the public and employees alike.

Although Tesla has experienced fluctuating sales across Europe in 2025, the company is committed to expanding electric travel options, keeping the public interested while improving sustainable travel options.

To make this railway even better for the planet, communal transit is a great way to reduce the burning of dirty fuels, as one trip can carry hundreds of people at a time. Other eco-friendly travel options include riding your bike, walking when possible, or even switching to an electric vehicle.

Commenters on Tobias's video shared their excitement for this environmentally forward style of travel.

"It's nice to see that old diesel train was replaced with smth more eco-friendly!" one person said.

Another added, "Fantastic video … the train is so quiet and an excellent perspective of Giga Berlin from the track and journey in!"

