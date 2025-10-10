Elon Musk makes bold claims about imminent Tesla software update: 'Sentient being'

If past releases are any indication, the first version of the release may go to insiders and influencers.

Tesla's so-called "Full Self Driving" feature will soon receive major updates, CEO Elon Musk announced.

Responding to a post on X, the social-media platform he owns, Musk said in late September that FSD Version 14.0 would be released "next week."

As Autoblog reported, Version 14.1 is expected about two weeks after that, followed shortly by Version 14.2.

Musk didn't specify what changes this update will include, but did make it sound like Tesla owners could expect something big.

"The car will feel almost like it is [a] sentient being by 14.2," Musk wrote on X.

If past releases are any indication, the first version of the release may go to insiders and influencers. That would give the company a chance to work out any bugs that occur before rolling it out to wider audiences in Versions 14.1 and 14.2.

Although called Full Self-Driving, in nearly every location, a person is still required to be in the driver's seat and ready to take over in case any trouble arises.

Every FSD update and release could potentially have huge ramifications for Tesla. Musk has long touted autonomous cars as being a key part of the company's future, as evidenced by the company's launch and rapid expansion of its robotaxi program earlier this year.

But that launch wasn't without delay or difficulty. And several riders have reported their self-driving cars doing strange or dangerous things on the road.

FSD has also come under legal scrutiny. Tesla faces a class-action lawsuit in California, with prosecutors saying the company misled customers about its cars' self-driving capabilities.

A decision on that case is expected sometime this month, and if Tesla loses, it would not only have to pay out millions of dollars in penalties, but it would also be banned from conducting any business in California for one month, including selling cars.

