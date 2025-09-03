Right now, Robotaxi is available by invitation only.

Tesla recently expanded its electric vehicle ride-sharing services in a major Texas city, doubling the size of its previous service area.

Robotaxi launched in Austin this June and has since undergone three expansions. The latest one grew the service area from 85 to 171 square miles, according to Not a Tesla App. That puts it ahead of competitor Waymo, which expanded its service area from 37 to 90 square miles in July.

Right now, Robotaxi is available by invitation only. But soon, it could offer an affordable option for people who might not otherwise have access to an EV. It could also convince holdouts of the long-term benefits of owning one.

EVs have grown in popularity over the years. Still, in 2024, 47% of Americans polled said they would not buy one. With so much to learn about them, many people have fallen victim to myths about EVs.

Many people are under the impression that EVs lack driving range and that they'll be stranded if they run out of charge. In truth, most new EVs can drive an average of almost 300 miles on one charge. And if the battery does run down, there are more than 77,000 charging stations across the United States.

Some have wondered if EVs are as climate-friendly as advertised, citing factors like battery manufacturing and disposal as well as power plant pollution. However, the Environmental Protection Agency says that the overall environmental impact is lower for EVs than for gas-powered vehicles.

Consumers often balk at the initial cost of purchasing an EV, as the technology is more costly upfront than a traditional vehicle. However, in addition to saving on gas costs, EV owners can save up to 31% on their overall maintenance costs.

EV owners can save even more when their homes are powered by solar energy. Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy savings hack. EnergySage is a trusted source to find vetted installers and can help customers save up to $10,000 when shopping for installation quotes.

Whether it's concern about their range or fear that they're not actually eco-friendly, myths about EVs prevent people from buying them. Exposing people to this eco-friendly technology is the most effective way to educate them about creating a cleaner future for everyone.

