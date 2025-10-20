Tesla driver raves after trying out major software update: 'Things were tremendously better'

Tesla's latest Full Self-Driving (FSD) update, version 14.1, is here — and early users say the improvements are immediately noticeable. The update rolled out on Oct. 8 and is being described by some as Tesla's most advanced and capable self-driving software yet.

"Things were tremendously better," wrote an early user for Teslarati.

According to Tesla's release notes, this version adds smarter parking "Arrival Options," improved response to emergency vehicles, vision-based routing for blocked roads and detours, and more realistic speed profiles. These changes are part of Tesla's push toward a robotaxi future, with more seamless navigation and automated parking across a wider range of real-world situations.

One early tester shared that the "Hurry" speed profile now feels more natural, matching typical driving speeds without requiring constant accelerator input. They also noted big improvements in parking lots — the car confidently navigated a busy grocery store and backed itself into a Supercharger stall without issue.

"This is a big improvement," they wrote, though they did encounter a few lingering navigation quirks.

For drivers, smarter self-driving software can take stress out of tricky environments and broaden accessibility. As EV technology becomes easier and more appealing to use, it supports a wider shift away from gas-powered vehicles, a necessary step toward lowering emissions.

This update also comes at an important moment for Tesla. In 2025, the company faced slowing sales growth, with global EV sales through the third quarter trailing Chinese automaker BYD. Upgrades like FSD v14.1 could help Tesla keep its technological edge as competition increases.

