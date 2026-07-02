Chinese EV executive says Tesla's FSD is the only 'first tier' self-driving system

"It's hard to quickly catch up on 14 years on driving data collection."

A new YouTube video highlights the question of which automaker is ahead in self-driving technology.

The creator cites comments from a Li Auto executive as evidence that Tesla remains the standard other companies are chasing in advanced driver-assistance software.

What happened?

At the center of the video are remarks that The Electric Viking (@electricviking) says Zhen Kun, Li Auto's head of foundation models, made during a June 15 event in Beijing.

The main claim highlighted in the segment is, "There is no autonomous driving system on this planet other than Tesla's full self-driving that belongs in the first tier."

According to the video, Kun reached that view after spending two weeks in California testing Tesla's latest Full Self-Driving software, then concluding that Tesla's "technical depth is real."

The breakdown also features one of Kun's sharper remarks: "Truly feeling that pressure proves you're looking the strongest rival on Earth in the eye instead of lulling yourself to sleep in domestic infighting."

That assessment stands out because it comes from a competing automaker in the world's largest electric vehicle market, where BYD, XPeng, Nio, and Li Auto have all poured resources into driver-assistance systems and the chips that support them.

Why does it matter?

Public benchmarking like this could intensify competition around safety, software performance, and real-world convenience.

If rival EV makers push come out ahead of Tesla's system, customers could ultimately benefit from enhanced lane-centering, smoother highway driving, and more capable assisted-driving features across a wider range of price points.

Tesla's sales numbers struggled in 2025. That makes software differentiation especially important as Tesla tries to stand out in a crowded EV field.

Stronger EV competition could also expand options for people considering a cleaner car. Modern EVs can cut tailpipe pollution, reduce routine maintenance, and often cost less to fuel than gas-powered vehicles.

What are people saying?

Viewers in the comments were split between praising Tesla's lead and noting how quickly Chinese companies are improving.

One commenter wrote, "I have seen videos of self-driving taxis in China, and they are quite impressive. Keep in mind how chaotic the streets can be in China."

Another added, "It's hard to quickly catch up on 14 years on driving data collection."

A third took a broader view of the rivalry, writing: "Tesla is like the iPhone, however Chinese cars like Android will catch up but they won't put it out of business. Having them competing is great for us consumers."

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