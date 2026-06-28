Tesla fans called China's BYD cheap — but now Tesla is adopting the mocked playbook

"The Chinese engineers are really disciplined about reusing parts underneath the hood that the customer can't see, and they save a lot of money that way."

For years, BYD was easy for Tesla supporters to brush off as a cheap competitor. Now, comments from a former Tesla executive are prompting a much different reaction.

What's drawing attention is the idea that Tesla adopted one of BYD's manufacturing practices as it expanded its own electric vehicle lineup.

What happened?

In an interview cited by CleanTechnica, former Tesla president John McNeill said the company looked to Chinese EV makers during the Model 3 production ramp and Model Y development phase. The lesson was to keep reusing the components that customers never notice.

"The Chinese engineers are really disciplined about reusing parts underneath the hood that the customer can't see, and they save a lot of money that way," McNeill said.

Using the same hidden components across several vehicles can lower costs because automakers can produce or source those parts at higher volumes rather than redesigning them for each model. McNeill cited items such as windshield wiper motors and heat pumps.

According to the report, Tesla used that philosophy in its own vehicles. About 75% of the Model Y's parts were shared with the Model 3, allowing Tesla to sell a different body style with more cargo space without rebuilding from the ground up.

Why does it matter?

Vehicle pricing often depends heavily on factory discipline, not only on attention-grabbing features. When carmakers standardize unseen parts, they can scale production more smoothly, simplify repairs, and keep prices low.

That could translate into a wider range of EV options that are easy on the budget. Electric vehicles already save owners money through low fuel costs and reduced routine maintenance since they don't need oil changes and generally have fewer moving parts to service than gas vehicles.

The episode also highlights BYD's growing clout in manufacturing, with Tesla studying its methods as competition in the EV market intensifies.

What are people saying?

CleanTechnica said the interview "busts the myth" and suggested Tesla had things to learn from BYD. The outlet also wrote that while Tesla's sales have risen sharply over the years, BYD's are now in "a whole other stratosphere."

"Chinese companies like BYD took manufacturing efficiency to the next level. Other U.S. automakers could also learn a lot from them," one reader commented.

"Good engineers tend to respect others' good engineering, wherever they happen to find it," another said.

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