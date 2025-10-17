Tesla owner shares surprising takeaways after trying out new Full Self-Driving mode: 'I was very wrong'

One Tesla driver expressed pleasant surprise over his Model 3's Full Self-Driving (FSD) capabilities after being disappointed by previous models.

Damien O'Carroll, a writer for the New Zealand-based Driven Car Guide, shared a review of his Tesla's autonomous driving features. O'Carroll was not impressed with the self-driving options in the older Model S and Model Y. He said that previous features were not good at recognizing road markings, signs, or even walls. After these experiences, he had doubts about Tesla's FSD function.

"But after spending a week in the Model 3 with FSD(S) enabled, I am both truly surprised and genuinely delighted to report that I was very wrong to have those doubts, and that the system is deeply impressive," O'Carroll wrote.

This is a positive development for the embattled Tesla, which has endured declining sales this year. This is partly due to CEO Elon Musk's polarizing political involvement. The company has also received criticism over its self-driving features, which still requires human supervision, with the government opening an investigation into the technology's shortcomings.

It's encouraging that drivers like O'Carroll have noticed improvements in Tesla's FSD mode. Not only do FSD updates improve the driving experience, but they also build trust between Tesla and its customers.

While many people may not personally like Musk, Tesla is often a driver's first introduction to electric vehicles. Because the company has historically been more profitable than other EV brands, its cars have also had more competitive prices. This has incentivized many consumers to switch to an EV, which saves money on gas while reducing pollution.

O'Carroll said that his Model 3's FSD was better in urban areas than on open roads.

"The system not only silently handles all the navigation, it also handles the indicators, leaving you to just keep an eye out for idiots," he wrote. "Even though it will almost certainly see them before you anyway."

