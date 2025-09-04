Tesla owner vents frustrations over vehicle's unsettling behavior in self-driving mode: 'I assume there's nothing I can do'

A Tesla driver who experienced a problem with their electric vehicle took to an internet forum for help in diagnosing the situation.

What's happening?

They detailed the issue with the Full Self-Driving mode in Facebook's Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Owners Club.

"It's driving me nuts," they said. "I'm cruising down the highway, the car is driving itself at about 79 miles per hour, passes a car, pulls back in front of it, and slows down to 72. The car passes me and flips me off. Honestly can't blame the dude. I was probably more annoyed than he was. I assume there's nothing I can do about this. Makes me want to cancel the subscription."

Other users shared similar and contrasting experiences as well as suggestions to fix the problem.

"I cancelled mine due to this exact same thing," one said. "It will not hold a speed while in autopilot. A lot of up and down. Not a smooth ride."

Someone else wrote: "What mode do you have it in? I use Chill. I feel like Standard and Hurry do this often."

Why is a functional FSD mode important?

EVs help drivers save money, and they can be intoxicating to drive, with their high-tech features, quick acceleration, and quiet movements.

Driver assist programs, however, can cloud the experience, as even the oldest and most tested software is in its infancy. Tesla's Full Self-Driving suite and other options, such as Autopilot, have been highlighted as annoying, troublesome, and even unsafe and dangerous.

Part of the problem seems to be that Tesla's tech relies on cameras instead of the more advanced systems of other vehicles, which incorporate radar and lidar.

FSD is also expensive, and people may not want to part with hard-earned money for a buggy application. Moreover, a class action lawsuit that alleges the company promoted it with misleading advertisements was given the green light by a federal judge.

This could hinder the sales of EVs, though Tesla's 2025 slump has been attributed to the company and not the industry.

The move away from gas-powered vehicles is an important part of the clean energy transition, as EVs produce far less heat-trapping pollution than their counterparts. This should help global economies in their quest to mitigate the worst consequences of rising global temperatures.

What's being done about FSD?

Tesla drivers, of course, can choose to not enroll in FSD or cancel their subscriptions. They can also check their settings, clean their cameras, and reset their systems, per Torque News. And the company continues to update the software as it looks to expand its reach.

Other companies are coming up in the EV market, too, so there are plenty of options for those interested in making the switch.

