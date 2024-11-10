Tech expert shares honest thoughts on contentious Tesla Cybertruck: 'My expectations ... were pretty high to start with'

The Tesla Cybertruck is a polarizing vehicle, but it picked up a vote of confidence from a tech-focused influencer.

After a two-day test run, Techie Dani (@techiedani) said they loved using the electric vehicle despite typically hating driving big SUVs and trucks. One of the criticisms of the EV is its enormity and boxy design.

"The maneuverability is awesome," Dani said in a TikTok. "It's very precise. The acceleration is incredible. And the turn radius in the Cybertruck is the same as a Model S, so you can navigate small parking lots and drive-throughs no problem."

Though Dani was worried about adjusting to the different steering mechanism, which is rectangular rather than circular, that feature also ended up providing an enjoyable experience.

A proper review wouldn't be complete without a pros and cons list, and Dani's negatives included a "weird" experience with a screen-generated rear view when the cargo cover is in use, which obstructs the regular rearview mirror.

Excess road noise and vibration at 75 mph-plus were also mentioned, though it was noted the Cybertruck sounded quieter than a diesel truck.

"This is by far the coolest EV I have ever driven," Dani said. "It exceeds all of my expectations, and they were pretty high to start with."

Cybertruck or otherwise, EVs are helping to reduce the toxic gases that are warming our planet. When internal combustion engine vehicles burn fuel to gain their power, they emit carbon dioxide and other pollutants that envelop Earth like a blanket and push the global temperature higher. This is intensifying hurricanes, heatwaves, and other natural disasters and creating unlivable conditions in locales around the world.

Switching from an internal combustion vehicle to an EV is a big step, but it can keep about 16 metric tons (17.5 U.S. tons) of carbon dioxide equivalent out of the atmosphere, according to Recurrent — and that rises to 42 metric tons (46 U.S. tons) if you charge it with 100% renewable energy, such as from rooftop solar panels.

Even if you account for battery production, which requires mining and water, EVs are much better for the planet and our health. Exhaust from vehicles is a cause of short- and long-term health problems, including cancer and premature death.

When you own an EV, you can also expect to save $1,500 every year on gas and maintenance.

