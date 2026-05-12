Tesla Cybertrucks recalled over concerns that wheels may fall off while driving

Tesla says it is addressing the issue by installing new wheel hubs, rotors, and lug nuts at no charge on the affected trucks.

Tesla is recalling another batch of Cybertrucks after identifying a defect that could allow a wheel to separate while the pickup is being driven, according to Wired.

The recall raises fresh safety concerns for owners and adds to the electric truck's growing list of fixes.

What happened?

Tesla issued its 11th Cybertruck recall, this time covering 173 rear-wheel drive Cybertruck long range vehicles.

According to a notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the affected trucks may develop cracks around the brake rotor's stud holes, which cause a wheel stud to pull away from the hub. Tesla said the issue can develop after harsh road impacts and cornering loads strain the part.

For drivers, the danger is simple: If the cracking gets worse over time, a wheel could loosen or detach, creating a road safety risk.

Sean Tucker, managing editor at Kelley Blue Book, said the issue appears to trace back to a specific production materials problem. He told Wired that Tesla found grease associated with the lug nut assembly on some vehicles with 18-inch wheels may have allowed the nuts to loosen over time, causing vibration that could contribute to rotor cracking.

"A car is such a complex machine that a very small change to design can have consequences years down the road," he said.

The recall applies only to a narrow slice of production, not every Cybertruck on the road. Tucker said it was a "subset of a subset" tied to certain build dates and parts.

Still, it is the latest customer-facing issue for the model. Last year, Tesla recalled nearly all Cybertrucks produced from November 2023 to February 2025 because an exterior steel trim panel could detach because of an adhesive problem. Months later, another recall was issued for the vehicle's front lights, with the NHTSA flagging the overly bright bulbs as a road hazard.

Why is this recall concerning?

The most immediate issue is customer safety. A loose or separated wheel can increase the risk of a crash, and even before that happens, owners may notice vibration, creating reduced confidence in the vehicle and the inconvenience of having to arrange service while potentially limiting how much they use the truck.

Repeated recalls can also have broader effects for owners, including downtime, uncertainty around long-term reliability, and questions about resale value. For shoppers considering an electric vehicle, high-profile defects linked to one model can also shape perceptions of the industry.

That matters because EV adoption remains an important way to cut tailpipe pollution from gas-powered transportation. When a high-profile electric model faces recurring quality problems, it can make buyers hesitant to switch, perhaps slowing progress toward cleaner transportation.

What's being done about the Cybertruck recall?

Tesla says it is addressing the issue by installing new wheel hubs, rotors, and lug nuts at no charge on the affected trucks.

Drivers who notice unusual vibration, wheel-related noise, or handling changes should contact Tesla promptly to avoid unnecessary strain on the vehicle.

For people still interested in making their next vehicle electric, one model's recall does not define the EV market. Comparing reliability records, safety ratings, charging options, and total ownership costs across brands can help shoppers make more informed choices.

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