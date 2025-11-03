Elon Musk makes bold claim about upcoming Tesla vehicle's features: 'We're going to expand'

The launch of the long-awaited Tesla CyberCab is getting closer, and new information from the company's CEO is only amping up interest among consumers.

According to The Drive, Elon Musk recently stated that this autonomous vehicle will hit production and launch before the second quarter of next year. "We're going to expand production as fast as we can, and as fast as our suppliers can keep up with," Musk said.

While the public has known that this Robotaxi has fully independent driving capabilities, the CEO also mentioned that the vehicle will not come with a steering wheel or pedals — proving just how self-driving it will be.

Though some have argued that regulations for autonomous vehicles require these parts to be present, Musk has continued to insist that the CyberCab will remain without them.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Despite fluctuating sales across 2025 for this EV giant, especially in regions such as the U.K., continued advancements and announcements have kept the electric vehicle community interested.

New cars like the Cybertruck and new software like Full Self-Driving (FSD) continue to push the limits of what an EV can do.

Switching to an electric vehicle comes with more than just cool technology — it can also be the logical choice for those seeking to save time and money on fluid changes, such as gas or oil. Plus, it's a great move for anyone looking to reduce their environmental impact. While typical gas-powered cars emit tailpipe pollution, electric vehicles eliminate that by running on battery power.

Charging your EV at home rather than relying on public chargers can also save you even more on fuel costs. With Qmerit, EV drivers can get Level 2 chargers installed in their homes with the company's free, instant installation estimates.

Pairing an in-home charger with solar power can further extend the savings offered by at-home charging. If you're unsure where to start with solar, EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installation.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.