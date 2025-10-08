Car expert shares look at street racing car with incredible next-gen upgrade: 'Beautiful'

In Southern California, modified Honda Civics rule the road, especially when it comes to street racing culture. So, a popular TikToker threw his followers for a loop by highlighting a Civic that was modified with a Tesla touch.

In the video, Battles Digital (@battles.digital) showed off a bright red EK hatchback. Hidden among its clean look, however, was an electric secret.

"You won't even find an internal combustion engine," the narrator says. "This is an EV swap…from a Tesla."

The all-wheel drive car actually features two Tesla motors — one up front, one in the back — totaling a whopping 600 horsepower.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

As Speed Hunters reported, the car features low-profile Tesla batteries hidden in the cabin floor. Those batteries are rated to 400 volts at 85 kilowatt-hours, giving this little car a mighty range of an estimated 400 miles.

"These swaps can be a little bit pricey," the creator says. "But as the technology improves, so will the price."

Even with the swaps, the car maintained its unmistakable Civic look — just with a more eco-friendly profile. And while street racing is generally illegal, a lot of the culture around street racing is simply having the power in your vehicle and not necessarily using it to do anything that could put anyone in danger, so anything that can soup up a racing classic is pretty eyebrow-raising.

"Beautiful," one commenter wrote. "I want one."

This Civic showcases the changes being made by many drivers worldwide. Though not everyone has the ability to swap out their engine for an electric kit, millions of people are switching away from gas-powered cars to electric counterparts.

The benefits of doing so are numerous. Though EV batteries feature lithium, which requires mining, it's a fraction of what is necessary for fossil-fuel production. EVs also produce no tailpipe pollution, making them considerably cleaner for the environment. And without costly gas fill-ups, they're much cheaper to drive on an annual basis.

Those savings can be amplified by charging the EV at home instead of spending hundreds of dollars more per year to use public charging stations. For those interested in getting a Level 2 EV charger, Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates.

And to really ramp up the savings, drivers can power their EV chargers not via the grid but with inexpensive, renewable energy from rooftop solar panels. EnergySage allows homeowners to quickly and easily compare quotes from local installers and save up to $10,000 on their solar installations.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.