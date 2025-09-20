Tesla owner shows off little-known vehicle feature: 'Nice'

It can offer some peace of mind for drivers.

If you own an electric vehicle, you may have run into a situation where you were low on battery power, but there wasn't a charging station available in the area.

While this can easily lead to a world of frustrations, one TikToker has discovered a last resort method that just might save you a future headache or two.

While the method isn't perfect, it appears that Tesla owners are able to charge their car simply using a normal wall plug.

"Now granted, this is the slowest way to actually charge a Tesla," admits Ryan (@ryans_ev), a Tesla owner who offers up useful EV-related tips.

"To go from 65% all the way to 70%, it's gonna take about two hours and 40 minutes," Ryan added.

However, whether you have time to kill or just need an emergency charge, the hack could be well worth the time.

The hack has even been verified by the U.S. Department of Energy.

"All mass-produced electric vehicles today include a 110-volt-compatible (Level 1) charging unit, which can be plugged into any standard 110-volt household outlet," notes the agency.

Although it may take up to eight hours, you could drive around 40 miles on a standard household outlet charge.

This method won't be able to take the place of a charging station designed specifically for EVs, but it can offer some peace of mind for drivers concerned about EV charging infrastructure in their area. It can also help save you some money by avoiding a dreaded call for a tow truck or mobile EV charging service.

"Charge at home … nice," wrote one user in the comments section.

A second user offered up a similar experience charging their own car.

"I drive 40-50 miles a day and charge my Tesla with a normal outlet for 10 hrs usually every night and it fully charges it back up," they shared.

"Electrician here. Don't do that," noted another commenter. When asked why, they answered with a pretty candid reply. "Because I want to be paid an exorbitant amount to install a charger."

