The US' largest solar and battery storage system is now operational in Nevada: 'Backed by the largest tax equity financing of its kind'

Las Vegas isn't the only place in Clark County, Nevada, with lots of energy.

About a half-hour away, a giant, approximately 5,000-acre solar panel/battery storage site is fully operational, according to a press release from developers Primergy Solar and Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners.

The massive operation, called Gemini, can provide enough renewable solar power to meet about 10% of Nevada's peak energy demand. It's the largest farm of its kind in the U.S., according to the developers.

"Gemini broke the mold with a historic amount of solar and (battery storage), backed by the largest tax equity financing of its kind," Primergy CEO Ty Daul said in the press release. "Achieving full commercial operations marks a significant technical and financial milestone for our team."

The deal includes a $1.9 billion debt and tax equity financing plan. Primergy said the effort created 1,300 jobs and contributed $463 million to Nevada's economy. The design followed the contour of the land, leaving vegetation in place. The layout was able to reduce the solar farm's footprint by 20%.

The project includes 1.8 million panels. The powerful on-site batteries can store energy for four hours, providing cleaner electricity during peak demand long after the sun goes down.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"We successfully navigated challenging supply chain and inflation issues through proactive planning and collaboration to bring this project online," Daul said in the press release.

Battery storage is important for solar energy to work at scale, in part because it addresses the so-called duck curve. It's a fowl-shaped chart showing how power demand spikes in evenings, when there's no sun to provide energy.

It's a supply/demand challenge that's producing some interesting solutions. Israel-based Nostromo has developed an ice battery, which uses solar energy to freeze water. The ice can be used in a system to cool buildings in the evening, for example.

Renewable energy generates more than 20% of U.S. electricity, with more solar projects becoming a part of the mix, according to the government. The farms are even being backed by big tech companies such as Meta to offset the huge power demand for data centers.

What's more, community solar programs, which allow you to tap power from nearby farms without a home-based setup, are unique alternatives for residents. For homeowners who want rooftop panels, tax breaks on installation costs can cover up to 30% of the installation, making the units more affordable as well.

Solar can help you save hundreds to more than a thousand dollars a year in energy costs, depending on the path you choose and whether you include the price to get the system up and running in your calculations.

Services like EnergySage can help you to tap the savings and find the right products and installers.

For Gemini's part, the farm is sending power to Sin City and beyond, providing electricity without heat-trapping air pollution. Medical experts link the planet-warming fumes to increased health risks, including aggravated asthma.

"Gemini is now playing a meaningful part in delivering clean, affordable power to Las Vegas residents," Quinbrook cofounder David Scaysbrook said in the press release.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.