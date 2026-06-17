Florida 17-year-old's minor scratch becomes emergency after swim exposes him to flesh-eating bacteria

"As soon as I looked at his leg, I said, 'Oh, we need to go now.'"

A swim outing in Florida turned serious for a 17-year-old after bacteria in the water entered a small cut on his leg.

Within two days, the scratch had developed into an infection severe enough to require emergency surgery and a week in the hospital.

What happened?

On June 1, 17-year-old Joziah Thompson went swimming with his siblings at Lions Park in Niceville, Florida. Two days later, a scratch on his leg was badly inflamed, WCTV reported.

His mother, Tirzah Thompson, said the change was sudden and alarming.

"Two days later, and his entire leg was red. He was moaning and hot to the touch and in a lot of pain," she said. "As soon as I looked at his leg, I said, 'Oh, we need to go now.'"

Doctors found Joziah had Vibrio vulnificus. The bacteria naturally lives in warm, brackish coastal water and is sometimes called "flesh-eating bacteria" because it can quickly damage skin and soft tissue.

Joziah was initially treated at Twin Cities Hospital and then transferred to Studer Family Children's Hospital in Pensacola. There, doctors performed emergency surgery to remove infected tissue. His mother said he returned home after multiple surgeries and a week in the hospital, but he is still taking strong antibiotics.

Why is Vibrio vulnificus so concerning?

While this type of infection is rare, it can become life-threatening very quickly, particularly if the bacteria enters the body through an open wound. The Florida Department of Health says people can also become infected by consuming raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters.

Some infections may remain mild. In more serious cases, however, the bacteria can enter the bloodstream and cause septic shock or serious skin infections, according to WCTV. Florida health data for 2025 shows 33 cases of Vibrio vulnificus in the state and five deaths.

Health officials have also noted unusual spikes of Vibrio in water following extreme weather events, when warm, low-salinity waters create ideal conditions for the bacteria.

What's being done to stop others getting infected?

As Joziah continues recovering, his family is urging greater public awareness of Vibrio vulnificus in local waters. Tirzah Thompson said she wants officials to create a system for tracking bacteria levels so families can make more informed choices before swimming.

"That's why I'm pushing for a system put in place to know the bacteria levels in local waters. I don't want this to happen to any other children," she said, according to WCTV.

Health officials advise avoiding coastal waters if you have an open wound, covering cuts carefully if exposure to water is possible, and seeking medical attention promptly if redness, swelling, fever, or severe pain develops after contact with water.

The family has also created a GoFundMe to help with medical bills and lost income while Joziah recovers and his mother stays by his side.

"It's just been a whirlwind trying to make sure he's OK, and it's been very taxing for sure," Thompson said. "What child do you know that wants to spend their summer fighting for their life?"

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