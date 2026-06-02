Five Florida cases of 'flesh-eating bacteria' reported as 'hot beach season' begins

Researchers are trying to turn environmental data into an early warning system.

As Florida prepares for a hot, humid summer, health officials are monitoring a dangerous threat in coastal waters.

This year, five cases of Vibrio vulnificus — often called "flesh-eating bacteria" — have been reported in the state as of late May.

What's happening?

Data from the Florida Department of Health show that cases have been identified in five of the state's counties so far. The first was logged in March, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

The bacteria occur naturally in warm, brackish coastal waters, where saltwater and freshwater mix, and can also be found in oysters and other raw shellfish.

While Vibrio vulnificus infections are rare, they can quickly become life-threatening. People can be exposed either by eating contaminated seafood or when coastal water comes into contact with an open wound.

Why is it concerning?

Most people will never become sick from Vibrio vulnificus, but when infections do occur, they can worsen rapidly, especially in people with liver disease, weakened immune systems, or open cuts and scrapes.

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According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, the bacteria "doesn't actually eat anything and cannot enter unbroken skin." However, health officials warn that symptoms can include diarrhea, vomiting, fever, chills, blistering skin lesions, redness, swelling, pain, warmth, and fluid leaking from a wound.

If symptoms appear after eating raw seafood or after exposure to coastal or flood waters, immediate medical care is critical.

Florida recorded 33 cases and five deaths last year, following 82 cases and 19 deaths the year before, according to the local paper, when Hurricane Helene prompted widespread flooding. Storms and flooding can worsen conditions by mixing large amounts of seawater with freshwater.

What's being done?

Researchers are trying to turn environmental data into an early warning system.

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, a University of Florida-led effort aims to build a prediction matrix using satellite and water-condition data that could provide two to three weeks of lead time for elevated risk.

At Louisiana State University, the paper noted, another team is focused on oysters and has reported progress in identifying conditions associated with Vibrio vulnificus growth up to 80 days in advance.

In the meantime, consumers might avoid raw oysters and choose thoroughly cooked shellfish instead. Maintaining proper seafood preparations, preventing cross-contamination in the kitchen, and washing hands and surfaces after handling raw shellfish are also crucial steps.

People with open wounds, healing tattoos, or recent incisions are advised to avoid warm, brackish water. If an exposed wound becomes red, swollen, hot, painful, or begins oozing, prompt medical care is recommended.

According to People, health officials expect a rise in Vibrio vulnificus cases this summer, noting that one case has already been reported in Connecticut this year.

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