Little-known company quietly unveils breakthrough that could reshape the EV industry: 'Absolutely dirt cheap'

Electric vehicles already offer tremendous benefits to both car owners and the environment, but there's no doubt they've got room for improvement.

One area that requires progress is the battery, and startup Daqus Energy seems to be a few laps ahead of the competition in this department.

EV batteries currently utilize one of two different cathodes: iron-phosphate (LFP) or nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC). The former is more cost-effective, safer, and longer-lasting, but it's heavier. The latter provides greater energy density, faster charging, and longer range, but it's more costly.

According to TechCrunch, Daqus Energy has been working on a third option that offers the best of both worlds. It's known as bis-tetraaminobenzoquinone, or TAQ if you prefer your EV terms to have fewer than 10 syllables.

TAQ-based cathodes have the potential to create a durable, lightweight, fast-charging, long-lasting, long-range, affordable EV battery. While they're larger than an NMC cathode, their light weight can offset that issue.

How is all of this possible? Well, it begins with the materials used. These cathodes use common carbon compounds found in fertilizer and dyes. These materials are incredibly affordable, especially compared to the nickel or cobalt used in current batteries.

"[The materials used in TAQ cathodes] are absolutely dirt cheap," Daqus Energy co-founder and CEO Harish Banda told TechCrunch, explaining that a small batch costs just $1 per kilogram. "So you can only imagine what that means when you buy a ton of it."

The synthesis process is also less energy-intensive, requiring temperatures around 600 to 700 degrees lower than NMC and LFP cathodes. That not only means a cheaper process but a more environmentally friendly one, too.

Another more affordable (and eco-friendly) aspect of TAQ is that water can be used as a solvent in manufacturing. NMC and LFP cathodes require toxic solvents that are more costly and dangerous to both people and the planet.

With a cheaper battery that maintains its efficacy, more people could realistically get behind the wheel of an EV.

The vehicles offer tremendous savings on fuel and maintenance for the average driver, so their initial cost is by far the most significant financial barrier. Lower battery costs should eventually mean lower prices, which could also lead to a significant reduction in global emissions as more people become EV drivers.

If this all sounds too good to be true, there is a chance that it might be.

Daqus Energy is still in the earlier stages of scaling TAQ for commercial production. There could be some unforeseen roadblock somewhere down the line that renders this amazing development unviable. However, the current prospects are promising, and this potentially revolutionary cathode offers plenty of hope for the future of EVs.

