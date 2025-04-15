Experts sound alarm as health conditions worsen across vulnerable region: 'Soon we will be seeing it as a public health emergency'

"Without appropriate actions, these climate changes will continue to worsen."

Scientists are warning of an upswing in heat-related and vector-borne illnesses in one Indian state due to rising global temperatures.

What's happening?

Increased humidity and soaring temperatures in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu are causing a surge in a disease carried by mites, along with a host of other health concerns, the Federal reported.

Heavy rains over the past few years have contributed to an upswing in cases of scrub typhus, the publication said, pointing to a recent study that found that for every 1% increase in mean relative humidity there was a 7.6% surge in scrub typhus cases. Meanwhile, an increase of one millimeter of rainfall contributed to 0.5-0.7% of monthly cases.

The publication also reported that the state recorded 26,740 cases of dengue in 2024 and 13 deaths — this was the highest number of cases in the last six years. Meanwhile, cases of a mosquito-borne illness called chikungunya rose from 153 in 2021 to 603 in 2024, and leptospirosis, a waterborne illness, is experiencing a gradual increase as well. Plus, extreme temperatures have led to a rise in heat stress and heat-related illnesses, along with mental health concerns.

"As the summer unfolds and the climate worsens, hospitals and healthcare providers across India must prepare for a climate-induced health crisis," Dr. Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, chief executive officer and senior consultant of liver anaesthesia and intensive care at Rela Hospital, told The Federal. "Without appropriate actions, these climate changes will continue to worsen, and soon we will be seeing it as a public health emergency instead of just an environmental issue."

Why are these disease surges concerning?

Scrub typhus is a potentially life-threatening bacterial infection with no preventative vaccination available. Meanwhile, 21,000 dengue deaths are reported annually across the globe, according to the CDC. However, the agency reports that even milder cases of this mosquito-borne disease cause symptoms like severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, and vomiting.

Tamil Nadu isn't the only place experiencing a surge in vector-borne illnesses like dengue and scrub typhus. For instance, warmer temperatures and a variation in the length of dry seasons appear to be influencing the prevalence of dengue fever in the Philippines, according to one study.

Many vectors, such as mosquitoes, benefit from warmer temperatures and more humid conditions, which helps them to establish themselves in new geographical locations and lengthen their breeding seasons. For example, one study found that several mosquito species populations are set to expand their ranges in North and South America in the coming years, thanks to warmer temperatures.

What's being done about vector-borne diseases?

The Cleveland Clinic says the best way for people to prevent typhus is by taking action to prevent getting bitten by disease-carrying mites. This includes wearing insect repellent and long sleeves, keeping rodents away from work, home, and play areas, and showering or bathing in warm water regularly.

Similarly, the CDC recommends insect repellent and long sleeves as two actions to help prevent mosquito-borne diseases like dengue.

Meanwhile, some local communities are taking action to remove the culprits of these diseases. For example, officials in one Florida county are using X-rays to kill invasive mosquitoes there, and one Manila neighborhood has enacted a controversial "bounty" program that pays residents to collect mosquitoes.

