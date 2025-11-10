China unveils largest facility of its kind on 10,000-foot plateau — here's what we know

The park will continue to expand over the next three years.

China's Talatan Solar Park covers 162 square miles and is now the biggest solar farm in the world, according to the New York Times.

The solar park lives on the Tibetan Plateau, which is about 10,000 feet above sea level. It's located in the alpine desert that is Gonghe County in Qinghai Province, China.

High-voltage power lines deliver the energy to businesses and homes that are over 1,000 miles away. There are also wind turbines in and hydroelectric dams around the plateau.

According to Our World in Data, China released about 8.55 billion tonnes (9.42 billion tons) of carbon dioxide in 2023. This technology will help to reduce China's pollution and provide cheaper, cleaner energy to many people.

That's possible because of how high up the solar park is. This is possible because the air up there is thinner. And the region's bright sunshine will allow the solar panels to harvest an immense amount of energy for many people.

The NYT stated that the solar and wind power that the park produces costs 40% less than coal-fired power. This renewable energy will also continue to come in handy to power China's high-speed trains and electric cars.

If you're intrigued by the benefits of savings or reduced air pollution, embracing solar yourself doesn't have to be difficult.

Putting solar panels on your home is the most common option. Doing so can reduce your energy bill to as low as $0 a month. EnergySage has a great search function for vetted, local installers and can save you up to $10,000 on installation.

If you can't install solar on your roof, you may be able to join a local community solar program. Community solar can give you all the benefits of solar panels without putting them on your home. This can be an especially solid option for renters.

Using solar can make other energy-efficient appliances, like heat pumps, even more efficient to run. Heat pump water heaters can provide additional savings, and Mitsubishi can help you find the right one for your home.

Renewable energy is growing all the time, and the Talatan Solar Park won't slow down any time soon.

The NYT said that the park will continue to expand over the next three years. It'll grow to 10 times the size of Manhattan (as opposed to its current seven times). Its 16,930-megawatt power capacity, which could power every home in Chicago, will grow, too.

Free land incentives encouraged companies to build solar farms in western Chinese provinces. Companies are building even higher above sea level as well. One company near Lhasa, Tibet, built a 150-megawatt farm at 17,000 feet.

