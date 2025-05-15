Engineers make stunning discovery that could transform everyday electronics: 'The battery ... project has largely been overlooked'

"We can design batteries that perform better under high-demand conditions, last longer, and are less prone to failure."

Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin made a surprising discovery inside fast-working batteries: a protective layer that appears only during rapid discharge. This layer, called a transient solid-electrolyte interphase, or T-SEI, forms briefly before vanishing. It might be the answer for everything from electric vehicles to affordable clean energy sources like wind and solar.

Most batteries form a permanent film called solid-electrolyte interphase, or SEI, on metal parts. The film protects the battery from unwanted chemical reactions, but over time, the buildup of the film can cause battery damage. This damage can make batteries drain faster and eventually stop working.

The newly discovered temporary film offers similar protection to SEI but without the long-term damage. T-SEI forms only when needed, like when it has to send power to something quickly. For example, an electric vehicle accelerates rapidly and needs an extra power boost from the battery to do so. When it's no longer needed, T-SEI disappears back into the battery, leaving the battery's surface smooth.

"The battery discharge process has largely been overlooked," said Kent Zheng, one of the study's researchers. Zheng joined the UT team in 2023 and helped the group focus more deeply on this phase. "By controlling this transient interphase, we can design batteries that perform better under high-demand conditions, last longer, and are less prone to failure," said Stephen T. Fuller, the study's lead author.

This study could change how devices and energy grids are powered. The T-SEI layer reduced surface roughness by 42% — an amount that could greatly improve battery longevity and efficiency. This improvement could mean fewer replacements for devices, helping reduce e-waste. And, with less demand for the raw materials required to produce them, it may reduce manufacturing and mining pollution, along with health risks linked to polluting gases.

Better batteries could also translate to lower maintenance costs and energy waste for businesses and cities relying on large-scale battery storage.

This, combined with other exciting developments, could soon make highly efficient batteries readily available for clean energy systems, electric vehicles, and everyday electronics. Researchers have recently found a way to extend the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries by 750%. Ford is also working on ultra-efficient batteries to power its EVs and make them more affordable.

UT researchers plan to test multiple battery types to learn more about T-SEI and work toward solutions to improve energy systems and devices.

