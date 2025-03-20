Scientists find surprising new way to increase the value of 'white gold' food product: 'Positive changes can be made'

When you hear the phrase "you are what you eat," you probably mostly think about your food's nutrition. Research in Bangladesh is showing that the saying goes another step deeper.

BSS News reported on the major benefits for shrimp and shrimp farmers of giving the crustaceans a mixture of prebiotics and probiotics. As shrimp farming faces increased challenges from the changing climate, that method of synbiotic technology is taking off in Asia.

Giant tiger prawns are also known as Bagda shrimp and "white gold" in Bangladesh, as they make up a major part of the local economy, as BSS News detailed. However, shifts in the climate including rising temperatures, unpredictable rainfall, and higher water salinity threaten the biodiversity of the region.

That extends to shrimp with farmers observing more disease, reduced immunity, and an increase in epidemics, per BSS News. It all translates to lower productivity for Bangladesh's shrimp farming.

Fortunately, administering synbiotic technology into the water alongside feed demonstrated outstanding results after being tested in 18 ponds in Bangladesh's coastal districts. Researchers used technology to track local weather and water quality during the study.

The prebiotics and probiotics mix bolstered water quality, eradicated harmful bacteria, boosted beneficial bacteria, and upped the immunity of giant tiger prawns.

It also came with benefits for the sustainability of shrimp farming, as the feed conversion ratio went down. That means the shrimp were able to eat less to get to the same size. It saves farmers costs and lowers the resources needed to feed the prawns.

Bangladesh's farmers raved about the results to BSS News, saying that their production and profit rose 25%-30% after implementing synbiotic technology. They also cited a 20% reduction in mineral and food costs while describing the prawns as heavier and "very shiny and healthy."

Farmers in Bangladesh are far from the only ones struggling with the impacts of climate change on their shrimp. In Maine, higher ocean temperatures have similarly wreaked havoc on sourcing for local restaurants. Portland State researchers found microplastics in pink shrimp at the highest concentration of the six fishes they studied.

India's shrimp production is under major scrutiny after a report by Corporate Accountability Lab uncovered human rights abuses and environmental harms among other disturbing findings. That has led to the development of plant-based seafood alternatives for eco-conscious consumers.

Shrimp's struggles with the changing climate fall into the larger threat of global food insecurity as farmers contend with harsher conditions. Based on its early success, synbiotic technology does offer some newfound hope to Bangladesh and its farmers.

"The research finds increased production of Bagda shrimp creating enthusiasm among the farmers," Saroj Kumar Mistry, sub-project director of the Sustainable Coastal and Marine Fisheries, told BSS News. "If it can be disseminated at the field level, positive changes can be made in the shrimp sector."

