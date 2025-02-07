New report identifies a 'savior' cities can turn to in order to weather inevitable disasters: 'Our most promising shot'

"On average, certified homes use 20 to 30 percent less energy than non-green homes, with some homes saving up to 60 percent."

A new report from the Center for Urban Transformation at the World Economic Forum revealed that climate tech could significantly reduce pollution and make cities more resilient against extreme weather events.

As CleanTechnica reported, the WEF research found that urban areas are responsible for a whopping 70% of global pollution and use 75% of the world's energy. The pressure on Earth's resources may be even more pronounced in the future, as more than two-thirds of the global population is projected to live in cities by 2050.

However, climate tech may be the "savior" big cities are looking for, as CleanTechnica detailed. Climate tech entrepreneurs and investors seem confident in green tech's ability to create sustainable cities, as investments climbed to $56 billion between 2020 and 2021.

Despite this massive investment, the net-zero transition could cost a staggering $275 trillion between now and 2050, according to a report by McKinsey & Company. That's why cutting-edge climate tech solutions that can be implemented on a large scale are crucial to building the cities of the future.

"Decarbonizing the built environment isn't just a historic investment opportunity, it's our most promising shot at preventing global temperatures from rising above 2 degrees Celsius, safeguarding the future for generations to come," Michael Beckerman, managing director at CREtech Climate Venture Coalition, told WEF. "Climate tech is the ultimate 'win-win' scenario."

The WEF report explained that a major way to reduce the pollution released from producing construction materials is to use repurposed materials, such as reclaimed lumber, instead of new timber. That would help lower deforestation rates while also slashing timber's carbon output.

Since around 60% more buildings will exist in 2060 compared to today, according to estimates by C40 Cities, cities can start building a greener tomorrow now by incorporating recycled materials in new construction.

In addition, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified buildings will be critical in helping cities weather increasingly erratic storms and climate shocks. The U.S. Green Building Council developed the rating system, which is widely considered the gold standard for rating a building's energy efficiency.

"On average, certified homes use 20 to 30 percent less energy than non-green homes, with some homes saving up to 60 percent," the USGBC said on its website.

One couple in North Carolina earned a LEED-Gold certification for building most of their home from reclaimed heart pine from the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains, in addition to other locally sourced materials, proving that homes can be well-built even with repurposed materials.

WEF also cited the importance of implementing other clean energy technologies, including solar panels, green roofs, and other nature-based solutions. These technologies reduce pollution in cities and conserve energy, making urban areas cooler and safer places to live and work.

The Environmental Protection Agency stated that the surface of green roofs can be up to 30-40 degrees Celsius (86-104 degrees Fahrenheit) cooler than traditional roofs, which reduces the need for air conditioning and can mitigate the urban heat island effect.

Natural roofs can make a big dent in air pollution, as one study found that "greening" 35% of the European Union's cities could reduce carbon pollution by nearly 56 million tons per year.

As cities race against the clock to beat rising temperatures, it will take a collective effort from citizens, governments, and organizations to turn our concrete jungles into green paradises. But with the transition already underway, sustainable cities are closer to becoming a reality for millions.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



