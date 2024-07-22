Philly's Lincoln Financial Field makes history following sustainability efforts: 'This certification speaks to the collaboration that exists at all levels'

"By prioritizing sustainability, the Philadelphia Eagles are leading the way in their industry."

The Philadelphia Eagles' home stadium has earned an environmental honor for its historic levels of sustainability.

NBC Philadelphia reports that Lincoln Financial Field underwent vast eco-friendly improvements over recent years that resulted in it receiving the highest level of certification possible within the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design rating system. The building is now LEED Platinum.

LEED was created by the U.S. Green Building Council and is the most widely used rating system for green buildings. Only two previously constructed stadiums in the NFL have received this honor, and the Linc is one of them.

Peter Templeton, the president and CEO of USGBC, said, "By prioritizing sustainability, the Philadelphia Eagles are leading the way in their industry and helping USGBC continue towards our goal of green buildings for everyone within this generation."

Some of the outstanding transformations this building has undergone include the usage of reverse vending machines to recycle beverage containers and the installation of 10,456 solar panels, allowing the facility to operate on 100% clean energy. The stadium's water filtration fountains have cut down on the usage of plastic water bottles by more than 1 million, and 99% of waste has been diverted from landfills.

These changes are beneficial from a business standpoint by making operations more economical, as evidenced by upgrades like the Linc's closed-loop bottle cap recycling program that will save on the soaring costs of new materials.

Norman Vossschulte, vice president of fan experience and sustainability for the Philadelphia Eagles, said, "This certification speaks to the collaboration that exists at all levels of the organization where sustainability is prioritized as a key business strategy."

While saving money, the Linc's environmental upgrades are also helping to usher the world into a cleaner, safer future by cutting down on waste and pollution.

Other big brands and corporations are making similar eco-friendly updates, too. PepsiCo announced its goal to expand its electric vehicle fleet. REI and Intuit are collaborating on a new massive solar farm to cut down on carbon pollution. Google has a new agreement with wind farms in the Netherlands to turn its energy supply green.

