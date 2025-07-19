Startup develops revolutionary new 'superwood' that can resist fire and water: 'Nature's most highly evolved structure'

"An extraordinary breakthrough that exalts the genius of the natural world."

Wood isn't yielding to concrete and steel when it comes to being the construction material of the future. That's because a Maryland-based company's lumber breakthrough could soon put it in contention as the leader.

InventWood's product isn't your grandfather's two-by-four. Superwood has 10 times the strength-to-weight of steel and is six times lighter.

What's more, it's fire-, rot-, and pest-resistant, with a production process that's 90% cleaner than steel — all while mimicking the look and feel of regular lumber, per the company website.

"Superwood demonstrates what's possible when we combine nature's most highly evolved structure with revolutionary science," InventWood CEO Alex Lau said in an Interesting Engineering report.

It all starts with a molecular-level transformation.

Superwood is made by removing specific "components" at the timber's cellular level. The experts use food-safe chemicals for the "molecular reinvention."

The wood is compressed, increasing density by a factor of four, and creating hydrogen bonds between the cellulose fibers. It's part of how the material becomes stronger and resistant to rot.

Finishing treatments can provide customized design stylings, InventWood added.

Environmentalist and entrepreneur Paul Hawken said the product could shape the future of worldwide construction.

It's "an extraordinary breakthrough that exalts the genius of the natural world," he said, per IE.

The company secured $15 million in a funding round, and it intends to begin shipping products from Frederick by September.

Its total fundraising has hit $50 million in private and government sources. The innovation got its start from research completed by University of Maryland Professor Liangbing Hu, as IE noted.

The university has made headlines before for genetic modifications to wood that makes it stronger for construction use.

Elsewhere, experts at Michigan Technological University are working with layers of wood and resin to form stronger materials. Some architects are even predicting that wooden skyscrapers will soon become more common as safe and sustainable alternatives to dirty concrete and steel towers.

For its part, the building and construction sector accounts for 37% of global heat-trapping air pollution, according to the United Nations. Those toxins are linked by NASA to increased risks of severe weather, which are even impacting insurance premiums and coverage.

Consumers and builders can encourage cleaner innovations by supporting entrepreneurs who are developing better materials. Investing in their enterprises is a way to build a portfolio that aligns with your personal values.

Meanwhile, an easy way to curb pollution coming from your home is to switch to LED lightbulbs. If you replace your home's old lightbulbs with the newer illuminators, you can save hundreds of dollars a year on your power bill while producing five times less pollution.

For InventWood's part, company officials said the team is working on strategic partnerships for product deployment in North America. By supporting local economies, the company intends to provide a sustainable alternative to imported steel and aluminum, as IE reported.

"We're prioritizing domestic sourcing and production to maintain the exacting standards Superwood requires," Lau said.

"We're focused on ensuring every step of our process, from forest to final product, delivers uncompromising quality while supporting American manufacturing."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.