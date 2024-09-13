  • Tech Tech

Researchers make breakthrough with genetically engineered wood that could transform the construction industry: 'One major step for us'

"We are excited to explore the other trees by applying similar technologies."

by Sam Westmoreland
"We are excited to explore the other trees by applying similar technologies."

Photo Credit: Yiping Qi/University of Maryland

Researchers have made a major breakthrough regarding genetically engineered wood, and it could revolutionize the push for green construction practices. 

According to Innovation News Network, scientists at the University of Maryland, led by Professors Yiping Qi and Liangbing Hu, have created a form of poplar wood that is as strong as chemically treated wood and on par with aluminum in terms of tensile strength.

They accomplished this by using base editing to affect a key genome in poplar trees that deals with the production of lignin. The scientists reduced the amount of lignin in their poplar trees by almost 13%. Lignin is a polymer that helps stabilize the structure of cell walls in plants and also aids in the transport of water and nutrients. 

Typically, when you engineer wood to be stronger and more durable, you do that by chemically reducing the amount of lignin in the wood. The process is energy-intensive and involves the use of a plethora of chemicals that could harm the environment. 

By genetically removing that lignin from the wood before the trees have grown, scientists can reduce our reliance on harmful chemicals and further reduce the carbon footprint of construction. 

Professor Qi believes that this result is just the beginning.

Watch now: Could this concentrate replace all the toxic cleaning chemicals in your home?

"This research we just published is really just a proof of concept," Qi said in an interview with Science Friday. "And ultimately what we want to do is, we would actually expand this approach, this concept, to trees that are more relevant for us to use for building material, like pine, for example. So, if we can do that, then I think, economically, that could be a lot of potential there."

Wood is becoming an increasingly popular building material due to its ability to trap planet-warming carbon dioxide. There have been significant developments in cross-laminated timber, and the first wooden blades were recently installed on a wind turbine.

Professor Qi is hopeful that this new development is just the beginning.

"This is just one major step for us to really have this result, and we are excited to explore the other trees by applying similar technologies," Qi said in the Science Friday interview. 

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"It is an organization that believes it is strongest when the various powers of the individual superheroes come together and make the big robot."
Business

Meet the stealth group tackling the world's biggest problems — the 'Voltron' of climate solutions

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

It’s essentially a rewards program for sustainable spending.
Tech

This free app will pay you for making smarter purchases: 'The average user saved about $200 a month'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x