Scientists make revolutionary breakthrough to address issues with essential component of US power grid: 'This halts the current'

The nation's complex and increasingly strained power grid is full of circuit breakers that protect the system from overloads and other faults. The problem is that they use a gas called sulfur hexafluoride that has a planet-warming potential almost 25,000 times more potent than carbon dioxide, according to IEEE Spectrum.

The gas, also called SF6, "is a fantastic insulator, but it's very bad for the environment — probably the worst greenhouse gas you can think of," Johan Enslin, a program director at U.S. Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, said in the story.

Nearly all of the hundreds of thousands of breakers used around the world include the gas. Technicians working with SF6 even need respirators and special clothing. The European Union and California are phasing out the substance, among other fumes, Spectrum added.

That's why the agency funded research at Georgia Tech to find an alternative. Spectrum reported that it was set to debut in April during testing. The GT innovation uses supercritical carbon dioxide, which is a safer vapor, per the experts.

The breakers can stop a current during a lightning strike or other emergency by "mechanically creating a gap and an arc, and then blasting high-pressure gas through the gap. This halts the current by absorbing free electrons and quenching the arc as the dielectric strength of the gas is increased," according to a Spectrum video clip.

Supercritical CO2 is made with high heat and pressure, turning it into something between a gas and liquid. The experts said it will "quench the arc" in faulty circuits by slowing electron flow. The setup required unique parts, including a bushing, that can withstand the high pressure required to accommodate the new gas. GT couldn't find a suitable bushing, so they made one, according to Spectrum.

"They had to go back to the fundamentals of the bushing design to make the whole breaker work. That's where they are making the biggest contribution, in my eyes," Enslin said in the story.

GT's bushing includes "mineral-filled epoxy resins, copper conductors, steel pipes, and blank flanges," according to Spectrum. It's part of a tight design, giving the unit application flexibility.

The research is among other efforts, some funded by the government, to find a cleaner option. One from GE Verona has been in the works for two decades and uses a different gas mixture, the report continued.

GT made headlines earlier this year for government-backed work to improve power lines so they can accommodate more renewable energy. So-called "magic balls" developed by Norway's Heimdall Power are sensors being deployed stateside to improve line capacity.

The goal of all the work is to limit heat-trapping air pollution and promote the shift to renewable energy. About a percent of SF6 leaks, resulting in about 9,000 tons of harmful fumes hitting the air, Spectrum reported. NASA linked Earth's warming to increased risks of power line-dropping severe storms, complicating our energy supply further.

GT's work still needs some fine-tuning, including developing a semiconductor that can help to clear faults in a millisecond under extreme electrical conditions.

"It will take some time to get them to the required high voltages," Enslin said in the story.

While better transmission lines are needed for the system-wide cleaner energy switch, you can take steps at home to add renewable power that saves you cash, too.

Tax breaks of up to 30% for rooftop solar setups remain available. A government study found that homes with panels save on average $700 annually after expenses. Community solar is another option to tap clean solar power with a subscription plan. You can cut your power bill and slash air pollution without installing panels.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.