Georgia Tech and Smart Wires team up to revolutionize statewide power grids with DOE-backed project: 'An important step'

In 2023, the U.S. Department of Energy selected Georgia Tech as one of four organizations to receive nearly $2.1 million in funding for a grid-enhancing technology (GET) project. Georgia Tech's GET project aims to optimize the electric grids of Georgia and Alabama with advanced power flow control (APFC) technology that allows for smarter grid power flow and seamless renewable energy integration, Electrek reported.

This project is a strategic collaboration between the university's Center for Distributed Energy, Southern Company (utility company), and Smart Wires (a grid-optimization technology company), with an expected project end date of 2025.

Smart Wires is providing the crucial grid-optimization technology to bolster the states' electric grids, whereas Southern Company will carry out the energy delivery.

SUMO, Smart Wires' Dynamic Line Rating software, allows the grid's power lines to identify areas where there is extra power capacity based on real-time weather conditions. SmartValve, Smart Wires' mobile deployment valve technology, helps reduce system failure by offloading strained power lines, shifting excess energy to underutilized lines. Together, SUMO and SmartValve work to optimize power grid energy flow.

While Smart Wires' APFC technology has been successfully executed before, Georgia Tech's GET project is the company's first large-scale deployment of the technology operating in unison and delivering on statewide electric grids.

As the grid becomes optimized for smarter power flow, it will also enhance the grid's ability to integrate energy from cleaner and renewable energy sources, including solar — a growing industry in the South.

"The launch of this innovative project represents an important step toward more efficient and reliable integration of cleaner energy sources," said Tim Lieuwen, interim executive vice president for research at Georgia Tech, per Electrek.

Equipped with smarter and more efficient power flow technology, utility companies can reliably deliver energy at a lower cost and from cleaner energy sources. In turn, consumers receive more affordable rates. It's a win for all.

Grid optimization and resiliency is growing nationwide.

Earlier last year, Rhode Island lawmakers signed an Energy Storage Systems Act to build a resilient grid from affordable, renewable energy. They're not the only ones. Idaho Power and Prevalon Energy LLC collaborated to install a Battery Energy Storage System to build greater grid resiliency while integrating over 5,000 megawatts of clean energy.

"The commitment of utilities like Southern Company to get the most from their existing grid with GETs … positions the U.S. to capture the full value these technologies can provide on transmission grids," said Joaquin Peirano, general manager for the Americas at Smart Wires.

One curious commenter wrote on the Electrek report: "A key part of moving solar power around. Great to see a tech demo, but I wonder what the ROIs and break-even times are."

