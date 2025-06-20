Influencer shares stunning video after giving tiny vintage truck next-gen upgrade: 'Nice work'

One YouTuber recently set out to convert their dream car, a 1997 Subaru Sambar kei truck from Japan, into an electric vehicle.

Ludwig Ahgren, known simply as Ludwig (@ludwig) to his millions of followers, recruited popular car YouTubers BigTime (@bigtimebigtimebigtime) for the project since one-half of the channel's duo is his cousin, Jeremiah Burton.

"One of the reasons people like these trucks is because of how utilitarian they are," Burton said. The petite frame with a pickup bed has made the vehicles increasingly popular with North American buyers looking for affordable and reliable sets of wheels.

The BigTime crew turned to Legacy EV in Arizona for supplies and insight for the conversion, documenting the process of replacing the truck's 660-cubic-centimeter engine with a battery-powered electric motor. The final result: the same kei truck on the outside with a smoother, quieter, and more powerful ride thanks to its new capabilities.

"All of that weight in the back [from the engine] is now evenly distributed with the battery," Burton said.

Beyond the driving benefits of this conversion, EVs can save drivers money on maintenance costs and fuel, as they don't require oil changes or gas to power their engines. In turn, these cars can spare the environment from the tailpipe pollution — roughly 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile, according to one study — that gas-powered vehicles emit.

EVs aren't the perfect solution, as the battery manufacturing process and mining of metals to make them create their own environmental concerns. However, the 7.7 million tons of material mined per year for these processes pale in comparison to the roughly 16.5 billion tons of oil, coal, and natural gas extracted annually to meet global demands.

When used in tandem with other methods of the clean energy transition, EVs can significantly lessen one's carbon footprint while producing additional savings. Using a home solar panel system to charge an EV, for example, can save drivers money through the avoidance of community charging stations and lower their energy bills.

EnergySage makes it easy for homeowners to invest in solar energy, connecting them with vetted installers and helping them find the most savings possible for installations. For those looking for a more cost-effective option — the upfront price of solar panels can be significant — Palmetto's LightReach leasing program offers systems for zero money down.

With the keys to his kei truck back in his hands, Ludwig's reaction to the upgrade was succinct.

"I cherish this," the YouTuber said while driving the truck with his cousin.

The audience agreed.

"Honestly s*** like this proves that car guys don't hate EVs, we just hate boring EVs," one commenter noted.

"EV swaps are sick. Nice work big time boys," another said.

