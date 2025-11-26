Engineers develop revolutionary material that could transform future buildings: 'No one else has done it before'

This innovation was unveiled at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 in San Francisco.

A Chilean startup is reimagining how our cities are built.

Strong by Form, co-founded by Andrés Mitnik, has developed an ultralight engineered wood that can replace concrete and steel in the structural floors of buildings.

This innovation was unveiled at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 in San Francisco, where the company was named a Startup Battlefield Top 20 finalist.

The team believes they've found a new way to shape wood that can revolutionize construction.

Their unique process turns wood shavings into wavy, load-bearing panels that can span up to 10 meters (33 feet), roughly double the reach of traditional cross-laminated timber (CLT).

The result is a strong yet lightweight material that's far less carbon-intensive than conventional building materials.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get up to 25% off clinically backed hair growth and repair products — but only for a limited time TYPEBEA is the performance-led haircare brand known for its clinically proven and paraben-free haircare — and it just announced its biggest sale of the year. For a limited time, get 25% off TYPEBEA’s most-loved formulas, including the award-winning scalp serum and the intense repair leave-in treatment, which is clinically proven to reduce breakage by 80% after one use. Learn more

Mitnik explained to TechCrunch: "It's sort of a next-generation OSB, if you want to think about it like that."

For builders, these panels will look just like standard CLT slabs. But on the inside, they're filled with hollow cavities that reduce weight while maintaining strength.

Mitnik elaborated: "All the connections, the construction system, all the processes on site are exactly as if you were using CLT, so no need to learn new things."

The environmental implications are enormous. By swapping those materials for Strong by Form's wood-based alternative, architects can design more eco-friendly buildings that are easier to construct and cheaper overall.

Normally, buildings account for about 11% of global carbon pollution, much of which comes from concrete and steel production. Lighter floors mean less steel and concrete in the frame, reducing both cost and carbon footprint.

"We think we can shape wood in a way that no one else has done it before," Mitnik explained.

The company plans to raise $10 million in Series A funding to build a pilot plant for commercial production. While that happens, it's also using its design expertise for nonstructural applications such as lightweight panels in train interiors.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.